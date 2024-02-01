Meet Indian genius from IIT, scientist with key space discoveries, his famous brother-in-law is...

After completing his schooling, Kulkarni pursued his MS in applied physics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, followed by a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley.

Power couple Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty are an inspiration for all when it comes to their achievements and accomplishments. However, they are not the only accomplished individuals in their family. Sudha Murty's brother, Shrinivas Kulkarni, has also made a mark in the scientific field, earning recognition from key institutions globally.



Hailing from the small town of Kurundwad in Maharashtra, Shrinivas Kulkarni, raised in Karnataka's Hubballi, comes from a family with a background in medicine. His father was a surgeon in Hubballi.

Notably, his journey as a graduate student led to the discovery of the first millisecond pulsar. Additionally, he played a crucial role in the identification of the first globular cluster pulsar in 1987. He is also credited for the discovery of the first brown dwarf, and for showing that gamma-ray bursts are of extragalactic origin. Kulkarni's contributions to astronomy have earned him several prestigious awards, highlighting his significant impact on the field.

Since 2009, Shrinivas Kulkarni has served as the Jury Chair for the Infosys Prize in the discipline of Physical Sciences. This distinguished prize is awarded by the Infosys Science Foundation, founded by Kulkarni's brother-in-law, Narayana Murthy, adding another layer of achievement to this accomplished family.