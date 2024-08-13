Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

Paris Olympics 2024: CAS to announce verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification today

Govt intensifies efforts against fake GST registration, to launch...

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IPS officer with AIR…

Google Pixel 9 series launching today: Check features, price and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IPS officer with AIR…

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IPS officer with AIR…

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, earned PhD at 24, is currently...

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, earned PhD at 24, is currently...

Bollywood directors with most Filmfare Awards

Bollywood directors with most Filmfare Awards

Alloy Wheels vs Steel Wheels: Which is better for your car?

Alloy Wheels vs Steel Wheels: Which is better for your car?

9 patriotic films based on Indian history

9 patriotic films based on Indian history

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उ�म्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, earned PhD at 24, is currently...

Satyam first took the IIT-JEE in 2011 at the age of 12, achieving an All India Rank (AIR) of 8137. Dissatisfied with this result, he retook the exam in 2012 and improved his rank to 679.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, earned PhD at 24, is currently...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There is no doubt that the IIT JEE entrance exam is one of the most challenging exams, not only in India but globally. Every year, hundreds of thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT JEE, hoping to secure a seat at an IIT. However, only a few thousand of the brightest minds manage to clear this rigorous exam. Many students attempt the IIT JEE multiple times in pursuit of success, but this story is about a child prodigy who made history by cracking the IIT JEE at just 13 years old.

We're talking about Satyam Kumar from Bihar, who holds the distinction of being the youngest Indian to pass the Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE). Satyam achieved this feat in 2013, securing an impressive rank of 670th. Hailing from Bhojpur district, Bihar, and with a farmer as his father, Satyam prepared for the IIT JEE in Kota, Rajasthan.

Satyam first took the IIT-JEE in 2011 at the age of 12, achieving an All India Rank (AIR) of 8137. Dissatisfied with this result, he retook the exam in 2012 and improved his rank to 679.

"I wasn’t satisfied with my lower rank, so I decided to take the test again this year. I was confident I could do better," Satyam told the Economic Times. He once expressed a desire to develop something akin to Facebook.

Satyam Kumar went on to complete a BTech-MTech Dual Degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur before pursuing a PhD in the United States, which he completed in 2024 at the age of 24. According to his LinkedIn profile, Satyam is currently open to new job opportunities and has previously interned at Apple as a Machine Learning Intern.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sebi responds to Hindenburg report, says, 'Chief Madhabi Buch made…’

Sebi responds to Hindenburg report, says, 'Chief Madhabi Buch made…’

How to Choose Flower Arrangements Online: A Guide to Thoughtful Gifting

How to Choose Flower Arrangements Online: A Guide to Thoughtful Gifting

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

Modi's Yunus Gambit: Countering Chinese and Pakistani Whispers in Bangladesh

Modi's Yunus Gambit: Countering Chinese and Pakistani Whispers in Bangladesh

Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement