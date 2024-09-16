Meet man, Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, is now...

Satyam Kumar, a child prodigy from Bihar made headlines by clearing the highly competitive IIT-JEE exam at just 13 years of age. This feat cemented his place in history as the youngest Indian to pass the prestigious yet one of the most difficult exams.

In 2013, Satyam achieved an impressive rank of 670th, a significant improvement from his previous attempts. His journey began in 2011 when, at just 12 years old, he first took the IIT-JEE, securing an AIR 8137. Undeterred, he retook the exam in 2012 and jumped to rank 679.

Satyam's determination and resilience paid off. Born to a farmer in Bihar's Bhojpur district, he prepared for the IIT-JEE in Kota, Rajasthan. His ambition knew no bounds; he even expressed a desire to create something revolutionary like Facebook.

After cracking the IIT JEE, Satyam pursued a BTech-MTech Dual Degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur. He later earned his PhD in the United States at just 24. According to his LinkedIn profile, Satyam has interned at Apple as a Machine Learning Intern and is currently exploring new career opportunities.

Satyam's incredible achievement serves as an inspiration to countless aspiring students, demonstrating that with unwavering dedication and talent, anything is possible, regardless of age or background.