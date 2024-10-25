After securing his place at IIT Bombay to study electrical engineering, Prudhvi received a lucrative international job offer from Samsung in South Korea with an annual salary of Rs 70 lakh even before the 2014 placement season began.

Prudhvi Tej Immadi's journey as an IIT-JEE topper is truly inspiring and distinct from that of many other IIT graduates. Achieving an All India Rank (AIR) of 1 in the IIT-JEE exam in 2011, he quickly gained recognition, but this was merely the beginning of a groundbreaking career for the young man from Andhra Pradesh.



While it is often assumed that IIT graduates easily secure job placements, it's important to acknowledge the rigorous journey leading to an IIT degree. The competition for admission starts long before enrollment, requiring exceptional performance in the IIT-JEE exam, where only one candidate can claim the top spot. Prudhvi was that exceptional candidate.



After securing his place at IIT Bombay to study electrical engineering, Prudhvi received a lucrative international job offer from Samsung in South Korea with an annual salary of Rs 70 lakh even before the 2014 placement season began. He also earned the prestigious Aditya Birla Scholarship during his time at IIT. However, after working for a while, he made the bold decision to return to India in 2016 to pursue a career in civil services.

In 2017, Prudhvi applied for the UPSC exam and dedicated over 14 hours daily to his preparation, focusing on reviewing past papers and mastering the syllabus. His hard work paid off when he achieved AIR 24 in the UPSC exam. Today, he serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL). During his tenure as Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO, he played a key role in procuring cost-effective power from the open market.

Prudhvi Tej Immadi has become a beacon of inspiration for many aspiring candidates. He shares insights and strategies for tackling two of India's toughest examinations on platforms like Quora and social media, motivating others to pursue their dreams with determination and resilience. His remarkable journey serves as a testament to the idea that with dedication and hard work, anything is achievable.