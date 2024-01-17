Headlines

Meet Indian genius, who is world's most talented student, only 9-year-old, she lives in...

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

Photo: PTI
In the United States, a nine-year-old Indian-origin student, Preesha Chakraborty, has recently made history by securing a place in the list of the world's most talented students.

In a recent aptitude contest held in the United States, Preesha outperformed 16,000 students from 90 countries, earning her the distinction of being the most talented student globally. The evaluation was based on the results of grade-level tests for over 16,000 students conducted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY).

Johns Hopkins Center annually releases such a list recognising exceptionally talented students worldwide. The assessments are conducted through grade-level tests given to over 16,000 students in 90 countries, and Preesha's exceptional performance led to her inclusion in the list of the most talented students globally. Preesha excelled in tests such as the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), American College Testing (ACT), and School and College Ability Test.

Preesha resides in Fremont, California, and is a third-grade student at Warm Springs Elementary School. She participated in one of the most challenging contests in the United States, organized by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (JH-CTY) in 2023.

Her parents expressed joy and pride in their daughter's achievement, stating that they are thrilled with Preesha's success and that she has always had a passion for learning. They emphasized that she is a diligent student, and they look forward to witnessing her continuous progress.

It is noteworthy that another Indian-American student, Natasha Periyanayagam, aged 13, was included in this list for the second consecutive year, showcasing the consistent excellence of Indian-origin students in such global competitions.

