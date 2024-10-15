In 1976, Hasan received her doctorate in Theoretical Nuclear Physics from the University of Oxford, UK.

Indian professionals have made a significant impact worldwide, demonstrating their talent and expertise in leading companies across various industries. From major tech firms to multinational corporations, Indians have risen to prominent positions, bringing honour to their country. One notable individual is Hashima Hasan who works in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

She serves as the Deputy Program Scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope and leads Education and Public Outreach for Astrophysics. Born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, she has played a vital role in shaping the future through her contributions to two remarkable projects: the James Webb and Hubble Space Telescopes at NASA. Prior to joining NASA in 1994, she was the optical telescope assembly scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, USA. Additionally, she was one of the key scientists involved in the James Webb Space Telescope project, which launched in December 2021 with an estimated cost of USD 10 billion (approximately Rs. 73,700 crore at that time).

Hashima's marriage brought her to the US, where she secured a position working on the Hubble Space Telescope and later the James Webb project. Her husband, also a scientist, took a job at Johns Hopkins University in their new home, Baltimore, and Hashima found a job at the Space Science Institute. Her role included writing the optics for the Hubble Space Telescope, marking the beginning of her career as an astronomer.

In 1976, Hasan received her doctorate in Theoretical Nuclear Physics from the University of Oxford, UK. Until 1985, Dr. Hasan was actively engaged in post-doctoral research and also taught courses in Theoretical Nuclear Physics and Environmental Science.

