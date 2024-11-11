In 2021, she achieved All India Rank 1 in the CA final exam with an impressive score of 614 out of 800 (76.75%). When her results were announced, she was precisely 19 years and 330 days old, officially earning her the title of the world's youngest female Chartered Accountant.

At an age when many of her peers are focused on college applications, 19-year-old Nandini Agrawal from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, has made headlines by becoming the youngest female Chartered Accountant (CA) in the world, as recognized by Guinness World Records. Nandini's academic journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Her dedication to her studies allowed her to skip two grades in school, completing her 10th board exams at just 13 years old and her 12th at 15. Inspired by a Guinness World Record holder who visited her school, she set her sights on achieving a significant milestone herself—becoming the youngest CA.



However, her youth presented challenges, particularly during her apprenticeship. At only 16, many firms were hesitant to accept her as an apprentice. Undeterred by these obstacles, Nandini persisted in her goal.



In 2021, she achieved All India Rank 1 in the CA final exam with an impressive score of 614 out of 800 (76.75%). When her results were announced, she was precisely 19 years and 330 days old, officially earning her the title of the world's youngest female Chartered Accountant.

A vital source of support throughout Nandini's journey was her older brother, who was also preparing for the CA exams. He understood the challenges she faced and provided invaluable guidance. While Nandini topped the final merit list, her brother secured the 18th position in the same examination.