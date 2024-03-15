Twitter
Education

Meet Indian genius who gave up on lucrative career as doctor, cracked UPSC exam but did not become IAS officer, he is...

Meet this Indian genius who gave up on a career as a doctor to crack UPSC. Know here what happened next.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the toughest recruitment exam in the world called civil services. Through this exam, UPSC hires eligible candidates for IAS, IPS, and IFS posts. 

Clearing the UPSC civil services exam is a dream for millions of aspirants. Candidates from various fields appear for the UPSC exam each year. Today, let's talk about IFS officer Mayur Hazarika who cracked the UPSC exam in 2022 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 5. Hazarika hails from Assam and is a doctor by profession. 

Mayur Hazarika has always been an academically bright mind. He excelled in his studies and in 2020 he graduated with an MBBS degree. Hazarika did his schooling at Don Bosco School, Tezpur, Assam till Class 10. For higher education, he went to Ramanujan Junior College. 

After 12th got admission at the Gauhati Medical College. Even with a lucrative career ahead as a doctor, Mayur eyed becoming an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer.  So, with hard work and determination, Mayur cracked the UPSC exam in 2022. 

