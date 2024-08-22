Meet Indian genius left penniless by partition, struggled to feed family, joined army, become one of world’s famous..

Twitter
Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says, ‘horrifying to see 90 rapes daily..'

How does Diamond League points system work and how many Neeraj Chopra needs to qualify for final in Brussels?

TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

8 Mughal queens with unique talents

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

7 most haunted railway stations in India

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड�्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Indian genius left penniless by partition, struggled to feed family, joined army, become one of world’s famous..

Before leaving for the US, Batra worked for a year as a lecturer at Delhi's Deshbandhu College.He was an army officer in India as well.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

Lekh Raj Batra was an eminent linguist and mycologist.He researched fungal diseases, the bio-systematics of hemiascomycetes and discomycetes, and the symbiotic relationships between fungi and beetles with a particular emphasis on ambrosia beetles and fungi.

In Western Punjab, British India, Batra was born in the village of Nawan Jandanwala, which is close to the Thar Desert. There were two brothers and two sisters in his immediate family. Batra went to high school in Lahore, Pakistan, and was the first person in his family to receive an education.

But he lost all of his mother's side relatives in the ethnic violence that followed British India's partition in 1947, and his impoverished family relocated to Punjab, India. There, while searching the hills for edible mushrooms to feed his family, he developed an interest in mycology. He continued as a President of India scholar, graduating from Panjab University, Chandigarh with honours in both his bachelor's and master's degrees in botany after travelling to India. He relocated to the United States in 1956 to pursue his studies at Cornell University under the guidance of Richard P. Korf, a mycologist. In 1958, he earned his doctorate in botany.

Before leaving for the US, Batra worked for a year as a lecturer at Delhi's Deshbandhu College.He was an army officer in India as well. He met Suzanne W. Tubby, his future wife, while teaching botany at Swarthmore College, which is located close to Philadelphia, after earning his doctorate from Cornell University. In the 1960s, he had a brief employment with the Indian government. After his return to the United States, he became a research associate at the University of Kansas, where his wife was pursuing her doctorate in entomology. Later on, Batra worked as an assistant and associate professor, studying the mutualistic relationship between beetles and ambrosia fungi. 

He obtained US citizenship in 1963. They relocated to Beltsville, Maryland, when his wife received her degree in 1967, and he started working at the federal government's Beltsville Agricultural Research Centre, rising to the position of senior scientist and research leader. He was a science advisor to the Beltsville director in 1986. 1994 saw his retirement.Following his retirement, he worked as the coordinator of the International Encyclopaedia of Life Support Systems, a UNESCO initiative that supplied developing nations with agricultural and food-related knowledge.

Over his career, Batra wrote four monographs, including World Species of Monilinia, and published over 130 articles and reviews. In addition to editing two volumes of a journal, he worked as an editor on four books. Before retiring, he explored the globe in pursuit of unidentified fungi, finding 38 new species[5] and seven fungal diseases. His wife Suzanne and he worked together to conduct research on insects that grow fungi; in 1967, Scientific American published an overview of their work.Their research on the Monilinia species-caused mummy-berry disease of blueberries and huckleberries was also published in Science in 1985. When Batra passed away in 1999, he was still working on his autobiography, which was to focus on his childhood in the Indus Valley.

Moody's makes big prediction about Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, claims company is set to invest Rs...

How rich is Ola owner Bhavish Aggarwal, how much money he has earned in last 7 days?

'He sold unclaimed bodies': Shocking charge against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by former colleague

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

