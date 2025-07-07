Meet Indian genius who scored 99.99 percentile in JEE, later topped NEET with AIR 6 to fulfill his...., he is...

Despite scoring 680 in NEET, he believed a little more attention could have placed him at the top. He secured top rank in Gujarat with an All-India Rank of 6.

Millions of students appear for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), the highly competitive examination, annually to pursue their dreams to become doctors. Due to a vast syllabus and limited seats, the aspirants put in dedicated and strategic preparation to achieve success; however, only a few get through. Jenil Bhayani is one of the NEET toppers, who despite scoring 99.99 percentile in the JEE exam, chose to pursue medicine.



Who is Jenil Bhayani?

Jenil Bhayani was born to Vinod Bhayani, a chemical engineer, who now runs a real estate business, while his mother, Saguna, is a homemaker. He will be the first doctor in his family. In his first attempt, he cracked NEET and scored 680 out of 720. He had earlier secured 96% in Class 10 and an impressive 97.80% in Class XII CBSE from P. P. Savani School. He had been preparing for the exam at the school's Centre for Excellence since before his 10th board exams. Apart from NEET, he also appeared for JEE and scored an impressive 99.99 percentile; however, he wanted to fulfil his grandfather’s dream. Despite scoring 680 in NEET, he believed a little more attention could have placed him at the top. He secured top rank in Gujarat with an All-India Rank of 6.

How did Jenil Bhayani prepare for NEET?

Jenil Bhayani began his NEET preparation in Class 9 through a foundation course at his school. He followed a disciplined study plan with 5 to 6 hours daily dedicated to himself after school. He strictly avoided social media, limiting the use of phones only to essential study-related tasks. He credited his success to continuous preparation and regular revision. For revision, he maintained a separate notebook for quick points and important topics. He also kept a separate copy to record and review his mistakes. He expressed his gratitude to teachers and parents for guiding him through his preparation. Reflecting on his exam experience, he said the paper was tougher than last five or six years. He mentioned physics was challenging while biology and chemistry were manageable.

What does Jenil Bhayani want to pursue?

Jenil’s dream is to pursue an MBBS from AIIMS Delhi. He wants to specialise in surgery through a super-specialty MS program.