After working for a while, he made the bold decision to return to India in 2016 to pursue a career in civil services.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), one of the toughest exams in India, is an entrance test for the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Every year, thousands of students across India take the IIT-JEE, aiming to secure a spot at an IIT. To succeed, candidates must clear two exams: JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Today, we’ll talk about Prudhvi Tej Immadi, who is an inspiration to many and his story is unlike any other IIT graduate. He cleared the IIT-JEE with AIR 1 in 2011 and went to IIT Bombay for his graduation in electrical engineering.

Even before 2014 placements began, Prudhvi Tej Immadi received an international employment offer at Samsung in South Korea with an annual salary of Rs 70 lakh. Prudhvi Tej Immadi was born in Dwaraka Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, and that same year, he was awarded the Aditya Birla Scholarship at IIT Bombay. Prudhvi Tej Immadi returned to India in 2016 after a period of employment and began preparing for the UPSC.

He spent over 14 hours a day preparing for his 2017 Civils application. He concentrated on going over the syllabus and editing previous papers. In his UPSC exam, he achieved an AIR score of 24. IAS Prudhvi Tej Immadi, an IIT graduate and a national inspiration, talked about his life story and the strategies he employed to ace two of the hardest tests in the nation. Immadi’s tips can be found on Quora and other social media platforms.

He currently serves as Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited's (APEPDCL) chairman and managing director. During his time as APTRANSCO's joint managing director, he was instrumental in acquiring affordable power from the open market.