Tanishka from Rajasthan secured AIR 1 in the NEET UG 2022 exam and became a NEET topper. She even cracked JEE and scored 99% as she has been a brilliant student throughout. Her strategy is to remain positive and motivated

The NEET exam is one of the toughest competitive exams in India and is conducted every year by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As NEET UG 2025 exam results came out on 24th June, Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan topped the NEET exam countrywide with a 99.9999547 percentile followed by Utkarsh Awadhiya and Krishang Joshi taking the second and third rank respectively. These are some of the geniuses who have shown that hard work and resilience pave the way for success. By focusing only on their goals these brilliant students have achieved academic success. Cracking NEET is hard as it is the only medical entrance examination in India.

One such genius is Tanishka Yadav from Rajasthan who secured AIR 1 in the NEET UG 2022 exam and became a NEET topper. The results of the medical entrance exams were declared on 7th Sept 2022. With hard work and determination, Tanishka secured 99.99 percentile with a marvelous score of 715 out of 720. If we talk about her performance subject-wise, Tanishka scored 99.96 percentile in Physics, 99.99 percentile in Chemistry and 99.98 percentile in Biology (Botany + Zoology).

Achievements of Tanishka before NEET

Tanishka has always been a brilliant student who makes decisions wisely. Before she cracked the NEET exam, Tanishka appeared for JEE Main exam the same year. In this exam as well, she received an impressive 99.50 percentile. Tanishka Yadav has been a topper since school and therefore achieved more than 90%. In 10th board exam, Tanishka secured 96.40% as her passing percentage while in 12th board exam she passed with a brilliant score of 98.60%.

Tanishka’s motivation

Tanishka was born in Narnaul in Haryana and belongs to a middle-class family. To prepare for NEET exam, she studied through coaching in Kota, Rajasthan. Both her parents are government school teachers. To focus on studies and prepare better, she moved to Kota, the hub of entrance coaching for aspirants of NEET and engineering. She always remained motivated and positive and continued her journey. She said, her parents “never pressurised her for marks and motivated for preparation with positivity.”