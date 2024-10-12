Kanishak Kataria topped the civil services final examination 2018.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To crack this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. To become an IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS, Thousands of candidates attempt to pass the exam every year but only a few of them pass the most difficult exam, which is divided into three sections: the main exam, the preparatory exam, and the interview. Today we will talk about Kanishak Kataria, an IIT graduate who left a high-paying job to crack UPSC.

With a prestigious IIT degree, a lucrative career overseas, and a salary that most could only dream of, Kanishak Kataria is a real all-around. Kataria, a Rajasthani native, completed his computer science degree from IIT Bombay. His career took off right once, and he was hired by Samsung in South Korea on a hefty contract. Kanishak had an envied position, but his real ambition was to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) as an officer. Kanishak was well aware of his future because of his father, Sanwar Mal Verma, an IAS officer and the Director of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department in Rajasthan.

In 2017, Kanishak quit his job and went back to Jaipur with the intention of passing the most difficult UPSC Civil Services Examination. His story was made much more amazing by the fact that he declined to participate in any coaching. He only used independent study as a substitute. Kanishak studied for the UPSC exam in 2019 with unwavering concentration and passed, securing the All India Rank (AIR) 1 on his first attempt.

The achievement of Kanishak brought great pride to his family, particularly to his father and uncle, K.C. Verma, the Divisional Commissioner of Jaipur. Kanishak remarked, "Since childhood, I've seen my father and uncle serve the country," as he thought back on his experiences. I desired to go where they had gone.

Kanishak Kataria is still pursuing his dream today as a Joint Secretary in the Rajasthani government's Department of Personnel (DOP).