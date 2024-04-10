Meet Indian genius, graduated from IIT, claims to solve 161-year old maths mystery, he left teaching to…

Kumar Eswaran has a CV that can leave any tech whizz impressed. He has many achievements under his belt and the 77-year-old genius is leading a Hyderabad based AI company called Alpes AI as CEO.

Kumar Eswaran is one of the oldest startup CEOs in the world. He is an Indian genius who graduated from IIT and he is currently leading an AI startup based out of Hyderabad. Although he is now known as a business executive, Kumar Eswaran first came to limelight after he claimed to solve a 161-year old maths problem that was declared as the Millennium Prize problem two decades ago. Kumar Eswaran has a CV that can leave any tech whizz impressed. He has many achievements under his belt and the 77-year-old genius is leading a Hyderabad based AI company called Alpes AI as CEO.

Indian genius Kumar Eswaran is an IIT Kanpur, Ohio University and IIT Delhi alumnus. He started working in the R&D division of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) as additional general manager after completing his PhD in June 1973. After leaving the organisation in 1999, he started working as a professor in Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST).

After working as professor for more than decade, Kumar is the CEO of Altech Power and Energy Systems Private Limited (ALPES). The AI firm provides solutions in the field of advanced computing techniques, power plant engineering, monitoring, and system modelling.

As mentioned by Times of India, Kumar Eswaran doesn’t believe his age is a remarkable factoid in the startup world. “"Ageing has nothing to do with the ability to deal with technology, maths, and science. More we work our brain, more it remains sharp.” Kumar said to TOI.