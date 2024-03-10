Meet boy, an Indian genius, whose Rs 10 lakh Moon project has been chosen by NASA, he is from...

Young scientist Gopal Jee from Naugachhia in Bihar's Bhagalpur district has developed a rover for landing on the moon. When Gopal Jee was asked about this, he explained that NASA seeks innovative ideas every year, selecting various ideas for further consideration. He mentioned that India had three teams selected, but their NGO was the only one chosen worldwide. Thirty teams from around the globe have been selected this year. This event will take place on April 19 and 20.

Gopal Jee explained that if NASA selects the idea for this rover, they will take over the project. He mentioned that the team would be rewarded for this. Gopal Jee said, "My NGO is YMARD, which includes a total of 13 children. All these children are from different high schools across the country, where they have been trained for this. Mentorship was provided by me, Gopal Jee." It's worth mentioning that four of these children are from Bihar. He said, "If NASA gives us the opportunity, our team will work with them."

Gopal Jee mentioned that it took a month to prepare the rover, with the entire team working hard. He explained that the purpose behind its preparation was to understand the surface of the moon and how we can navigate there easily. Keeping this in mind, it was prepared. Gopal Jee said, "This project was prepared in Gurugram, with a total cost of Rs 10 lakh. I received support for this from the M3M Foundation."