Women have witnessed success in almost every field and have written histories which have inspired generations with stories of their bravery, struggles and achievements. With every inspiring story, they have proved that nothing is impossible for even women who can turn the tides. One such genius is Mangala Mani, a woman from Hyderabad, who became ISRO’s first woman scientist and the sole woman on India’s expedition to Antartica where she spent over a year.

Who is Mangla Mani?

Mani is the eldest among her six siblings. She completed her school from Saifabad’s the Holy Mary Girls High School. As a young girl, Mangla was fascinated by geography and was brilliant in analytical reasoning. Her biggest dream was to serve humankind in some form. After reading an article about Mars from a NASA newspaper she was inspired to join a space organisation.

Mangala Mani earned her diploma in radio apparatus technology from Masab Tank Government Polytechnic in Hyderabad, where she was the sole female student in a class of 80. The four-year course was so intense that only the most brilliant were able to pass and once they complete their degree, space companies and organisations like HAL, ECIL, and even ISRO would call them for interview.

In an interview with The Hindu she recalled, “It wasn’t smooth initially. Soon after my diploma, I joined HAL, Balanagar for apprenticeship. There, I was called to attend the interview in SHAR/ISRO. Accompanied by my father, I attended and was shortlisted. To my surprise, within three weeks, I got an appointment order to join ISRO!”

How Mangla Mani was chosen for this toughest expedition

Years later after contributing to India’s space research in ISRO, she was selected for an expedition to Antarctica. Bharati is a permanent Antarctic research station commissioned by India. However, the selection process was also not easy just like the real mission which was far from a winter vacation. For weeks, Mangala Mani was tested for mental and physical abilities for weeks. She was then made to go through medical check-ups at Delhi’s AIIMS which also assessed her psychologically for surviving winters for a long period of time. As part of her preparation, Mani was sent to Auli in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district which is at 9,000 feet altitude and then to Badrinath situated at 10,000 feet altitude for acclimatisation to the icy temperatures. She went on long treks with her team with heavy backpacks to test their physical endurance. She said that these tests not only prepared them physically to sustain in the cruelest climate of Antarctica but also meant to build a team spirit.

Mangala’s Antartica expedition

In November 2016, Mangala embarked on a 406-day expedition to Antarctica, where she faced sub-zero temperatures and was struck by the vast ice landscape. She was impressed by the station's efficient management, where resources were used carefully, waste was segregated and sent to the mainland, and the team worked together to maintain the station and plan their daily tasks.