ECG Sudarshan, born in 1931 in a Syrian Christian family in India, was a theoretical physicist whose contributions to quantum optics and particle physics left a lasting impact on science. After completing his early education at CMS College, Kottayam and graduating from Madras Christian College, Sudarshan joined the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), where he worked under Dr Homi J Bhabha.

Sudarshan later earned his Ph.D. from the University of Rochester, New York, and became a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University. Over the years, he held a distinguished position as a professor at the University of Texas and earned recognition as one of the sharpest minds in theoretical physics. Despite being nominated nine times for the Nobel Prize in Physics, Sudarshan never received the award — a glaring oversight that has sparked controversy in scientific circles.

The Quantum Optics Controversy

In 1960, while working at Rochester, Sudarshan introduced a novel approach in quantum optics, using classical electromagnetic theory to explain optical fields. His idea was initially rejected by fellow physicist Roy J Glauber, who later adopted a similar method—known as the P-representation, essentially a renaming of Sudarshan’s original model. This concept later came to be known as the Glauber–Sudarshan representation, for which Glauber received the 2005 Nobel Prize, while Sudarshan was notably excluded.

In a 2007 interview, Sudarshan stated, “The 2005 Nobel Prize for Physics was awarded for my work, but I wasn’t the one to get it.” Many physicists later petitioned the Swedish Academy, calling for Sudarshan’s rightful recognition. He also expressed disappointment over being overlooked for the 1979 Nobel, pointing out that Weinberg, Glashow, and Salam received the prize for theories built on his foundational research as a young scholar.

Challenging Einstein: The Theory of Tachyons

Sudarshan is also renowned for challenging Albert Einstein’s theory that nothing can move faster than light. He proposed the existence of hypothetical particles called tachyons, which could theoretically travel faster than light. These particles, with imaginary mass, wouldn’t require acceleration and could emerge during high-energy particle collisions, thus sidestepping Einstein’s requirement of infinite energy.

Physicist Gerald Feinberg later named these particles “tachyons” (from Greek takhos, meaning “fast”). Though never experimentally proven, the theory opened new avenues in theoretical physics and highlighted Sudarshan’s bold and imaginative approach to science.

Personal Life

In 1954, Sudarshan converted to Hinduism after marrying Lalita Rau, though the marriage ended in divorce in 1990. He later married Bhamathi Gopalakrishnan in Texas, USA.

ECG Sudarshan passed away in Austin, Texas, in 2018 at 86.