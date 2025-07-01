Divyanshu's interests lie in computational biology, genomics, and neuroscience. He wants to pursue higher studies in these fields and make a positive impact on science and society.

Every year, lakhs of students across the country sit for the IIT-JEE exam, and only a few of them achieve their dreams. Today, we're going to share the story of one such hardworking student, Divyanshu, who made it to IIT.

Who is Divyanshu?

Divyanshu, a student at IIT Mandi, has a remarkable story of perseverance and determination. Born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Divyanshu completed his Class 10th from Kanpur and later moved to Lucknow for his Class 12th. His love for biology was evident from a young age, influenced by his father, a veterinarian. However, when he started preparing for the JEE, he discovered his interest in artificial intelligence and data science.

How Divyanshu prepared for IIT-JEE?

Divyanshu's journey to IIT Mandi was not easy. He first appeared for the JEE Main and Advanced in 2021 but didn't get the desired results. Undeterred, he took a drop year and prepared again for the exam in 2022. This time, he focused on self-study, using online resources, books, and mock tests to improve his performance.

The year-long preparation was not easy for Divyanshu. He had to make significant sacrifices, including giving up time with family and friends, and skipping festivals. However, he believes that balance is crucial, and enjoying the journey is as important as achieving success.

What are Divyanshu's future plans?

Divyanshu's interests lie in computational biology, genomics, and neuroscience. He wants to pursue higher studies in these fields and make a positive impact on science and society. He believes that his education should contribute to the greater good, and he is working towards achieving his goals.

He is keen on pursuing research in areas that combine biology and computation. He is excited about the possibilities that these fields offer and wants to explore the potential of technology in improving human lives. His experience at IIT Mandi has provided him with a strong foundation for his future endeavors.

IIT Mandi: A Journey of Self-Discovery

Divyanshu's time at IIT Mandi has been a transformative experience. He has learned to balance academics with extracurricular activities and has developed a sense of purpose. He believes that his education is not just about achieving success but also about becoming a better person. As he looks to the future, Divyanshu is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and is determined to make the most of them.