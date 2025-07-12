ISRO gives BIG update on health of Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, says, 'Gaganyatri ...', Axiom-4 crew likely to reach earth by...
Meet Ruoming Pang, former Apple AI engineer, who is now hired by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta with pay package of..., he played key role in developing...
Meet Indian genius, class 12 topper who cracked IIT JEE, NEET at 17 in first attempt, currently pursuing...
Wedding of the Century: The grand celebration that put India back on global spiritual map
Wedding of the Century: The grand celebration that put India on the global map
Kareena Kapoor’s car was ‘attacked’ just after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, she got..., reveals Ronit Roy
'Somebody's wife is...': Jasprit Bumrah's reaction to interruption during press conference goes viral
Who is Inaam-Ul-Haq? Singer who worked with Tennis player Radhika Yadav in music video denies any connection to murder, reveals 'we never...'
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal returns, viral pic with this actress puts exit rumors to rest
Meet actor who was homeless, worked as waiter, sold tea, made debut at 41, now earns in crores; his net worth is..., name is...
‘Why did you cut off ?’: What Air India pilots said before Ahmedabad crash, cockpit recording reveals...
Love And War new details leaked! Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's..., Alia Bhatt to shoot for...
SHOCKING! THIS northeast city surpasses Delhi to become the most polluted Indian city in mid-year pollution list, it is...
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant 1st wedding anniversary: When Mukesh Ambani hired 100 planes, including 3 Falcon 2000 jets, for son's wedding that cost Rs...
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's big move, set to allow foreigners to..., aims at reducing...
Delhi: At least 6 people trapped after four-storey building collapses, rescue operations underway, VIDEO
Another masterstroke by Anil Ambani, Reliance Defence to invest Rs 10000 crore in..., aim is to...
Humaira Asghar Ali’s face melted, nails decayed to bone, brain decomposed; post-mortem report reveals shocking truth
US president Donald Trump's state department begins layoffs, fires 1300 employees due to...
'Coming Soon': Elon Musk's Tesla drops teaser ahead of India launch, EV maker set to inaugurate store on...
What is Stratus, new COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly across the globe? Here's what we know so far
Air India AI 171 plane crash: Preliminary findings say engine fuel switches cut off before plane went down
Ed Sheeran talks about his wife, says she has 'got a very good...': 'I play new music when she's in...'
Elon Musk's X cuts down subscription charges in India by up to 48%, check new prices here
New scam targets mobile phone users, doesn't require any clicks, here's how you can avoid it
Ravi Kishan remembers late Mukul Dev at Son of Sardaar 2 trailer launch: 'We spent about 40 days together and suddenly...'
This state to have South India’s first Penguin Park, it is..., construction will cost Rs..., 2 other states already have
Ajay Devgn breaks silence on Hindi-Marathi language controversy with his famous dialogue, says...
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's historic fifer decimates England, KL Rahul's fifty guides India to 145/3 at Stumps
Anupam Kher reacts to Diljit Dosanjh working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'Our loyalty should be...'
Union Minister Chirag Paswan receives death threat ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Aap Jaisa Koi movie review: R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh's nuanced act in thought-provoking romance marred by disjointed narrative
This country sets world record for fastest internet speed, beats USA, speed is..., can support 8K broadcast without...
Internet can’t stop laughing at THIS half-printed resume with hilarious message: 'The printer paused to...'
Karan Johar slams trolls claiming he's unwell after drastic weight loss: 'Logon ne mujhe maar hi dala, unhone kaha...'
Why Virat Kohli won't attend India-England Lord's Test match despite living in London? Ex-RCB teammate reveals reason
Radhika Yadav’s father owns licensed revolver, luxury farmhouse in Gurugram, his monthly income is Rs...., acquaintance says, 'only people with...'
IND vs ENG: Joe Root scripts history, England star breaks Rahul Dravid's all-time Test catch record
Maalik X review: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar film is 'disaster of epic proportions' with 'awful climax', say netizens
Gautam Adani-led Adani Group's BIG step, set to redevelop THIS iconic ghat in...
'Don't marry such insecure...': Viral video shows heated argument at US restaurant over ‘beautiful’ comment
UN issues BIG warning over Taliban's new rules for media outlets in Afghanistan, which mandates...
Radhika Yadav Killing: Autopsy report contradicts father's claim, says she died due to...
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, breaks Kapil Dev's record to achieve THIS huge milestone
Good news for Anil Ambani as India Rating boosts credit rating of THIS Reliance Group company, it is...
'They don't understand...': Viral video shows men in Delhi metro’s women's coach, raises concerns about safety
Meet Bollywood’s richest star kid who owns biggest luxury car collection, will make his directorial debut with this film, not Alia, Ranbir, Ananya
Aadhar Card enrolment to become more difficult, UIDAI will ask you to give THESE documents
'Superb initiative': Bengaluru wins hearts with plan to feed chicken and rice to stray dogs
Earthquake: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, second in two days
Meet Saiyaara debutant Ahaan Panday's parents who stay away from the limelight, know how are they related to Ananya Panday
Anjali Tendulkar's smile fuels 'Sara' speculation as Ravindra Jadeja teases Shubman Gill at London event
What is shortcut to become rich? ChatGPT gives an interesting answer, know its tips
Dhadak 2 trailer X review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri give 'performances of the year' in Pariyerum Perumal remake
Rashmika Mandanna draws flak over her statement on dating men like Ranbir Kapoor's Rannvijay in Animal: 'This woman should...'
Watch: Mohammed Siraj's heartfelt gesture for Diogo Jota after taking Jamie Smith's wicket at Lord's
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra REACTS to Radhika Yadav's killing, says, 'In families, you should...'
This man retired at 45, built a fortune of Rs 4.7 crore without side hustles, fancy job
‘I urge you to see...’: Gautam Adani reveals his next revolutionary vision, will transform this sector by...
Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma's Mumbai residence after shooting at Kap's Cafe in Canada
India’s top gamers come together for an electrifying showdown hosted by Samsung
Maalik movie review: Rajkummar Rao 2.0 is raw, brutal, convincingly massy hero, Manushi Chhillar shines despite limited performance
Has your name been removed from voter list? Here's how you can get it added back easily
IND vs ENG: Joe Root makes history at Lord's, soars past Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith; joins Don Bradman in elite club
Ratan Tata dream comes true! Tata Motors to launch Altroz EV, introduced by him in 2019
BAD news for employees, this tech company pushes employees to invest in...after massive layoffs over 15000 jobs, not Infosys, Google, Meta, it is...
Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali's dead body found after nine months? Shocking new report states she died in...
Pepe Price Prediction: If PEPE Reaches The Marketcap Of Dogecoin How Much Will You Need To Retire?
What is Abraham Accord? This Muslim nation to become 5th to join it, know how is it linked with Israel, US
India's BIG gift to Namibia as it is set to roll out UPI service; check list of countries accepting payment through UPI
Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh explains why employees leave companies, internet agrees ‘hard but…’; her post goes viral
Gaurav Taneja misses birthday cake due to rains, Zomato sends special hamper instead: 'I received Rs 75 coupon'
Rishabh Pant's Lord's injury: Why Dhruv Jurel cannot bat as a replacement? ICC rules explained
Google CEO Sundar Pichai praises Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok4, he says...
Traveling to Uttarakhand? You will soon need to pre-register before going to THIS hill station
IND vs ENG: Why are England players and spectators wearing red on Day 2 at Lord's today?
BTech courses in DDU Gorakhpur: Applications for JEE Main exams open, last day to apply is..., know full details
Delhi's Sheesh Mahal now OPEN to tourists after 370 years; check timings, route and more
Kuberaa OTT release date: When, where to watch Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer crime drama film
End of an era? Shubman Gill poised to replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain, viral post sparks debate
US Visa becomes more expensive, know how much you have to pay...
What is 'Operation Baam'? Baloch separatist group launches MASSIVE attacks in fight against Pakistan government, here's what we know
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann supports release of Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 with Pakistan's Hania Aamir: 'Don’t play these games with us, we are...'
Indian CEO's sensitive explanation of autism to his 6-year-old son wins internet, netizens say...., WATCH viral video
BIG blow to Apple, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has hired tech giant's ex senior engineer by offering staggering salary of .., but has some conditions...
NSA Ajit Doval's big statement on Operation Sindoor, says 'we hit 9 terror targets in Pakistan with precision, missed...'
Indian Coast Guard bravely rescues US yacht stranded off Indira Point in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
The Bhootnii OTT release: Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's horror comedy film to release on July 18 on..., will premiere on TV on same day
What is ‘Solar Maximum’ and why NASA says it could affect your daily life
Rewriting Retail Reality: Engineering Smarter Data for Modern Enterprise
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Will SOL and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Explode in 2025?
We asked ChatGPT the top Cryptos to buy right now and SEI, FLOKI anid Matic weren't included... so what were?
Ajay Devgn reacts to Diljit Dosanjh getting trolled for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'I will not blame...'
Artarium embraces sustainability with eco-friendly wooden tissue boxes
How much will US visa cost for Indian tourists, students from 2026? Applicants will have to pay Rs...
Nefarious Chinese design exposed! French firm confirms PLA Navy's espionage activities in Bay of Bengal, Beijing caught doing...
Meet IAS officer, IITian, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 12, perfect example of 'beauty with brains', married to IPS officer, her husband is...
This Bollywood director spent all his money in making film with Sanjeev Kumar, daughter had to become dancer to repay debts, son performed on Juhu beach, they are now...
Magnus Carlsen outplays ChatGPT in Chess battle without losing a single piece, says 'sometimes I get bored'
Radhika Yadav's music video surfaces online amid probe into Tennis player's murder by her father
EDUCATION
the 17-year-old also aced NEET UG and WBJEE 2024. He placed sixth in the West Bengal JEE and received a score of 705, out of 720, in the NEET UG.
What would you say about a teenager who tops the most competitive exams? Genius, prodigy, bookworm? That’s exactly the case with 17-year-old Avik Das, who not only topped his Class 12 exams but also cleared NEET UG 2024, JEE Advanced 2024, and the West Bengal JEE in his very first attempt. His talent and perseverance have left even his parents in awe.
This is no small accomplishment for Avik. These admission examinations, which are among the most difficult in India, provide a pathway to the most prestigious undergraduate colleges in the country. Avik has demonstrated that nothing is impossible to achieve with enthusiasm and perseverance by succeeding in all three.
Avik shared how he achieved this remarkable feat in an interview with The Indian Express. "I've been interested in space, stars, galaxies, supernovae, black holes, and celestial bodies since I was a young child," he said. "I started reading Stephen Hawking's books in Year 5, and it motivated me to pursue a career in astrophysics."
Avik was a West Bengal topper with 99.2% in his Class 12 board exams. In the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), he also achieved an All India Rank of 7. Studying at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has always been his goal. JEE Main, NEET, JEE Advanced, or the IAT are the four competitive exams that can be used to get admission to IISc's BS-MS dual degree program. Avik chose to study for all three, improving his chances of admission, when most students concentrate on just JEE or NEET.
His parents were initially concerned about his capacity to handle the demands of such intense preparation. They were his staunchest supporters, nevertheless, after witnessing his unshakable commitment and love of learning.
Avik credits his success to disciplined self-study and online coaching.“I followed a strict timetable and treated studies as my first love. That made it easier for me to stay consistent,” he explained. “For Biology and Chemistry, I ensured I thoroughly understood every NCERT concept. I also practised numerous past papers, which built my confidence.”
Describing his daily routine, Avik said, “I would wake up at around 7 or 7:30 AM and begin studying. My day included mock tests, coaching sessions, and self-study. I usually went to bed around midnight.” Despite his demanding schedule, Avik stayed away from distractions, especially social media. He only used WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends.
Preparing for both JEE and NEET is incredibly challenging, as each exam requires a different skill set. “JEE demands strong logical and numerical problem-solving abilities,” Avik said, “whereas NEET focuses more on factual recall, especially in Biology, along with numerical Physics problems. Neither was easy for me.”
Avik's remarkable NEET UG 2024 score of 705 out of 720 speaks for itself.
Avik Das is a brilliant example of what commitment, concentration, and a love of learning can do. He has his sights set on a career in astrophysics and a spot at IISc. He is only 17 years old, and he has already accomplished things that many people can only imagine.