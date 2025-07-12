Meet Indian genius, class 12 topper who cracked IIT JEE, NEET at 17 in first attempt, currently pursuing...

the 17-year-old also aced NEET UG and WBJEE 2024. He placed sixth in the West Bengal JEE and received a score of 705, out of 720, in the NEET UG.

What would you say about a teenager who tops the most competitive exams? Genius, prodigy, bookworm? That’s exactly the case with 17-year-old Avik Das, who not only topped his Class 12 exams but also cleared NEET UG 2024, JEE Advanced 2024, and the West Bengal JEE in his very first attempt. His talent and perseverance have left even his parents in awe.

This is no small accomplishment for Avik. These admission examinations, which are among the most difficult in India, provide a pathway to the most prestigious undergraduate colleges in the country. Avik has demonstrated that nothing is impossible to achieve with enthusiasm and perseverance by succeeding in all three.

Avik shared how he achieved this remarkable feat in an interview with The Indian Express. "I've been interested in space, stars, galaxies, supernovae, black holes, and celestial bodies since I was a young child," he said. "I started reading Stephen Hawking's books in Year 5, and it motivated me to pursue a career in astrophysics."

Avik was a West Bengal topper with 99.2% in his Class 12 board exams. In the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), he also achieved an All India Rank of 7. Studying at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has always been his goal. JEE Main, NEET, JEE Advanced, or the IAT are the four competitive exams that can be used to get admission to IISc's BS-MS dual degree program. Avik chose to study for all three, improving his chances of admission, when most students concentrate on just JEE or NEET.

His parents were initially concerned about his capacity to handle the demands of such intense preparation. They were his staunchest supporters, nevertheless, after witnessing his unshakable commitment and love of learning.

Avik credits his success to disciplined self-study and online coaching.“I followed a strict timetable and treated studies as my first love. That made it easier for me to stay consistent,” he explained. “For Biology and Chemistry, I ensured I thoroughly understood every NCERT concept. I also practised numerous past papers, which built my confidence.”

Describing his daily routine, Avik said, “I would wake up at around 7 or 7:30 AM and begin studying. My day included mock tests, coaching sessions, and self-study. I usually went to bed around midnight.” Despite his demanding schedule, Avik stayed away from distractions, especially social media. He only used WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends.

Preparing for both JEE and NEET is incredibly challenging, as each exam requires a different skill set. “JEE demands strong logical and numerical problem-solving abilities,” Avik said, “whereas NEET focuses more on factual recall, especially in Biology, along with numerical Physics problems. Neither was easy for me.”

Avik's remarkable NEET UG 2024 score of 705 out of 720 speaks for itself.

Avik Das is a brilliant example of what commitment, concentration, and a love of learning can do. He has his sights set on a career in astrophysics and a spot at IISc. He is only 17 years old, and he has already accomplished things that many people can only imagine.