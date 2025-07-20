Meet Indian genius, CBSE topper, who cracked NEET, JEE exams, left Medical, IIT Madras due to...

Adhiraj made a brave decision not to pursue a career in engineering or medicine, even though he received excellent NEET and JEE marks and was accepted to IIT Madras.

Every year, India holds a number of extremely tough entrance exams. And to crack even one of them in a lifetime is considered a huge feat. But to crack several such exams, one after the other, is a rare thing that only the most determined students can achieve. One such achiever is Adhiraj Kar, whose determination has led him to remarkable success in both the NEET-UG medical entrance exam and the JEE Advanced engineering entrance exam this year. A resident of Assam, Adhiraj also topped the CBSE Class 12 board examinations.

Adhiraj made a brave decision not to pursue a career in engineering or medicine, even though he received excellent NEET and JEE marks and was accepted to IIT Madras. Rather, he decided to pursue his love of science and research by enrolling in the esteemed Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, for the Bachelor of Science (Research) programme.

Adhiraj, who hails from Guwahati, Assam, did his schooling from Delhi Public School. He scored full marks in Chemistry during his board exams, which contributed to his position as the CBSE Class 12 state topper. He has an outstanding academic record; he was the Assam topper in NEET-UG and got admission in IIT Madras, one of the best engineering schools in the nation. He nevertheless chose a route that was more in line with his long-term goals and interests.

Additionally, Adhiraj accomplished several national competitive exams, such as the National Standard Examination in Biology and Chemistry, in which he ranked in the top 1% of candidates nationwide. Unbothered by conventional career expectations in disciplines like engineering and medicine, his academic experience demonstrates a distinct focus and passion to study.