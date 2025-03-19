Divya Tyagi is an engineering student at Penn State University, whose calculation of an old math problem has shown new possibilities for wind turbine design. Her research builds upon Glauert's efficiency-maximizing model. She won the Anthony E. Wolk Award for the best aerospace engineering thesis.

Meet Indian genius, aerospace student, who solved centuries old math problem, US Navy funding her research which has potential to...

Indians have been globally making a mark, especially in the US where people of Indian origin have shown success in tech and other major industries. A brilliant example of this has recently come to light where a girl student in the US of Indian origin has solved a century-old math problem in aerodynamics to show that brilliance has no age. Her remarkable feat also showed that Indians are moving ahead exploring possibilities in all fields.

Who is Divya Tyagi and what did she do?

Divya Tyagi is an engineering student at Pennsylvania State University, whose perfect calculation of an old math problem has shown new possibilities for wind turbine design. Tyagi is pursuing a master's degree in aerospace engineering. She has completed her undergraduate degree in aeronautical engineering and is now conducting pioneering research in computational fluid dynamics (CFD). Her main objective is to enhance helicopter flight simulations and aviation safety, with her project receiving crucial funding from the US Navy.

According to the University’s website, the Indian-origin student has simplified the work of British aerodynamicist Hermann Glauert, who had the maximum attainable power coefficient of wind turbines as his research’s central theme.

Tyagi's research builds upon Glauert's efficiency-maximizing model by addressing its limitations. While Glauert's model didn't account for key factors like rotor forces and blade bending, Tyagi's work provides a more comprehensive understanding of wind turbine dynamics by considering the total forces acting on the turbine. This was part of Divya Tyagi’s undergraduate research thesis of Schreyer Honors College which was published by Wind Energy Science.

How Divya Tyagi’s work can contribute to the future of wind energy

According to Tyagi's adviser Sven Schmitz, her work can potentially impact the future of wind energy technology through various innovations. She was able to identify the suitable flow conditions to increase power output to its optimum. Schmitz also lauded Divya’s innovative solution and highlighted that her work can also transform the next models of wind turbines globally.

Schmitz also said that Divya Tyagi’s research work can enhance the production of wind energy while reducing costs. Her research work was recognised as she won the Anthony E. Wolk Award for the best aerospace engineering thesis.