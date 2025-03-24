Mahmood Akram can read, write, and type in 400 languages and speak 46 languages effortlessly which is something very impressive as well as striking.

Mahmood Akram, a 19-year-old teenager from Chennai, has stunned everyone with his incredible language skills. With 400 languages studied and 46 languages spoken fluently, Akram is shattering records and changing the landscape of language learning.

His linguist father started him on his path at a young age, and he has since broken several world records. Students throughout the world are being inspired by this young prodigy's enthusiasm, which includes teaching languages and holding workshops in nations like Myanmar and Cambodia.

Akram is demonstrating that age is irrelevant when it comes to becoming proficient in the art of communication as he pursues further education and hone his abilities.

Akram got started early because he was drawn to languages. His father, Shilbee Mozhippriyan, who himself speaks 16 languages, says, “I had struggled because I did not know the language of a particular state or country when I had to move to places like Israel, Spain, due to my job. I did not wish for my son to be denied chances because of his language. When my wife was conceived with Akram, we had conversations about languages in hopes that they would help to pique the baby’s interest. It seems to have worked in Akram’s case.”

“My journey started at the age of four. My parents began teaching me Tamil and English alphabets, and I mastered the English alphabet in six days. They were astonished,” says Akram adding that he learnt the 299 alphabets of Tamil in just three weeks.

Akram quickly became proficient in the old Tamil scripts that Shilbee introduced him to, including Vatteluttu, Grantha, and Tamizhi. "After surpassing my father's knowledge by the time I was six, I wanted to learn more languages on my own."

Akram was proficient in fifty languages by the time he was eight years old.

“Back in the day, I had to rely on a few textbooks and Omniglot (an online encyclopedia for writing and reading languages) to learn different languages,” says Akram.

At the tender age of eight, he set his first world record as the youngest bilingual typewriter. "I typed and read several languages while posting a video to YouTube. I was asked to try a record by a world record body in Punjab, and I did it,” he remembers.

At the age of 10, Akram set his second world record by penning the Indian national hymn in 20 languages in an hour. He also received the German Young Talent Award, where he faced off against 70 linguistic experts.

Akram participated in a talent show and received an opportunity to complete his schooling in any European country. “I started high school at Danube International School in Vienna, Austria, on a scholarship,” says Akram.

Akram is now working on several degrees. A bachelor's degree in animation from Alagappa University in Chennai, and a bachelor's degree in English literature, and linguistics from the Open University in Milton Keynes, UK.

Among the languages he has mastered, Tamil remains his favourite. “It’s my mother tongue and holds a special place in my heart,” he says.