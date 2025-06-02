He considers himself a white hacker. His journey into the world of cybersecurity began with a childhood fascination with video games.

A 17-year-old Indian genius from Samastipur, Bihar, has become an inspiration for the new generation today. The teenager recently uncovered a major vulnerability in the official website of NASA. Later, he secured a place in NASA’s prestigious Cyber Security Hall of Fame. His name is Ram Jee Raj, a self-taught ethical hacker. Raj hacked NASA's website and sent an email to fix its flaw. After five days, the US space agency confirmed the issue, resolved it, and officially acknowledged Raj’s contribution.

Who is Ram Jee Raj?

He is an ethical hacker and the son of Rinkesh Kumar, a resident of Pahepur near Samastipur. Raj is working on an AI-driven startup aimed at revolutionising farming, reports suggest. Raj considers himself a white hacker. Raj’s journey into the world of cybersecurity began with a childhood fascination with video games. In his childhood, Raj was curious to know how games are made. He learned coding, game development and web development. He also watched hacking-related movies. After which, he got interested in hacking.

"In my childhood, I was fascinated by how games were made. This curiosity led me to learn coding, game development, and web development. Later, I watched some hacking-related movies, which sparked my interest in hacking,” he told ETV Bharat.

Now, he gives cyber-related training to students as well as police officers across the country through online and offline mediums. Apart from this, he has been awarded many national and international awards. Ramji Raj has previously been included in the top-50 under the program 'Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI' supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. His achievement is not only inspiring for the youth, but it also shows that global level talents can emerge even from small towns.