Meet Indian boy who became world’s youngest surgeon at 7, studied at IIT, he is now...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

8 animals that have leopard-like pattern

8 animals that have leopard-like pattern

7 beautiful birds that can sing

7 beautiful birds that can sing

5 stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

5 stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Indian boy who became world’s youngest surgeon at 7, studied at IIT, he is now...

Akrit’s journey did not stop there. At just 12 years old, he became the youngest student at an Indian university, enrolling in Chandigarh College to pursue a degree in science

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 06:30 AM IST

Meet Indian boy who became world’s youngest surgeon at 7, studied at IIT, he is now...
Akrit Pran Jaswal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the quiet town of Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh, a boy would soon shock the world with an unprecedented medical feat. At just seven years old, Akrit Pran Jaswal performed his first surgery, leaving everyone who heard the story questioning its truth. Was this the tale of a child prodigy, or merely a legend in the making?

Akrit’s journey began almost as soon as he could walk. By ten months, he had already mastered walking and speaking, setting the stage for what was to come. At the tender age of two, while most children were just beginning to understand their surroundings, Akrit was reading and writing with the proficiency of someone many years his senior. By the age of five, his reading list included English classics that even adults find challenging. His intelligence, with an IQ of 146 at age 12, was unmatched by any other child in the country.

But it was in 2000, when he was just seven years old, that Akrit truly made history. A neighbour in Nurpur, who had suffered severe burns, desperately needed surgery on her hand—a procedure that no one in the local medical community was willing to undertake. Enter Akrit Pran Jaswal, a child with an understanding of medicine far beyond his years. With a steady hand and a clear mind, Akrit successfully performed the one-hour surgery, amazing both medical professionals and the general public alike.

This remarkable achievement caught the attention of the media and medical communities worldwide. It wasn’t long before Akrit was recognized as the world’s youngest surgeon, a title that would follow him throughout his life. His story was featured on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show, bringing his extraordinary abilities to an international audience.

Akrit’s journey did not stop there. At just 12 years old, he became the youngest student at an Indian university, enrolling in Chandigarh College to pursue a degree in science. His passion for learning and dedication to research led him to the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur, where he is currently pursuing a master’s degree in bioengineering at the age of 23. His ultimate goal? To find a cure for cancer—a mission he continues to work on with the same zeal that guided him through his earlier achievements.

Today, Akrit Pran Jaswal is more than just a prodigy; he is a symbol of the potential within every child. His journey serves as a testament to the heights that can be reached with passion, determination, and an sustainable belief in one’s abilities. The boy who became a surgeon at seven is now on a path to making groundbreaking contributions to the field of medicine, proving that age is but a number when it comes to talent and genius.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Looking For A 5-Year Investment Plan? Here Are Best Options For Wise Investing

Looking For A 5-Year Investment Plan? Here Are Best Options For Wise Investing

NASA's new mission targets asteroid worth Rs 10000000 crore, enough to buy entire solar system

NASA's new mission targets asteroid worth Rs 10000000 crore, enough to buy entire solar system

'To be released in…': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Digital Personal Data Protection Rules

'To be released in…': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Digital Personal Data Protection Rules

Relief for CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case, Karnataka HC says, 'No action till...'

Relief for CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case, Karnataka HC says, 'No action till...'

Sudheer Babu calls Arshad Warsi 'unprofessional' for saying Prabhas looked like joker in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Small minds...'

Sudheer Babu calls Arshad Warsi 'unprofessional' for saying Prabhas looked like joker in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Small minds...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement