Meet Indian who became Bihar’s first woman to get featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

8 animals with weakest bones

8 animals with weakest bones

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Indian who became Bihar’s first woman to get featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for...

Born in 1995, Sapna’s father, Sanjay Kumar, leads the electronics department, and her mother, Sangita Sinha, is a physics professor at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU).

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 05:14 PM IST

Meet Indian who became Bihar’s first woman to get featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Self-made success stories of people from small towns are extremely inspiring and moving. One such extraordinary story is of Sapna Sinha, 29, who has scripted history by featuring on the renowned Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for her groundbreaking research in brain and cognitive sciences. This exceptional feat highlights her unwavering passion and brilliance.

Born in 1995, Sapna’s father, Sanjay Kumar, leads the electronics department, and her mother, Sangita Sinha, is a physics professor at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU). 

Raised in a household that valued education, Sapna's dreams and curiosity were nurtured from a young age. She topped in school in Muzaffarpur and Patna before earning a BTech in chemical engineering from Nagoya University in Japan.

Thereafter, Sapna pursued a PhD from Oxford University, where her research on nanomaterials garnered immense international recognition. She then worked as an assistant professor at Osaka University in Japan and was named a Schmidt Science Fellow in 2021. 

In 2022, she joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where her innovative work in optogenetics—an area that leverages light to stimulate cells—offers new hope for curing brain and spinal cord injuries.

Sapna's inclusion in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list is a testament to her unflinching determination and passion for making a global impact. She joins 300 young visionaries from various fields, including arts, entertainment, finance, and technology, representing the unique talents impacting our future.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Dus June Kii Raat: Tusshar Kapoor talks real-life 'panauti', says 'sometimes people have very...' | Exclusive

Dus June Kii Raat: Tusshar Kapoor talks real-life 'panauti', says 'sometimes people have very...' | Exclusive

IND vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match in Colombo

IND vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match in Colombo

'Everyone wants a scapegoat': Drishti IAS' Vikas Divyakirti on crackdown on coaching centres' after death UPSC aspirants

'Everyone wants a scapegoat': Drishti IAS' Vikas Divyakirti on crackdown on coaching centres' after death UPSC aspirants

Pakistani man rides lion in viral video, internet slams him

Pakistani man rides lion in viral video, internet slams him

Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, where to watch boxing quarterfinal match

Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, where to watch boxing quarterfinal match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement