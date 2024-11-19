Her story is a testament to how dreams, when pursued with dedication, can become reality

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is known for its difficulty, with lakhs of aspirants competing every year but only a few succeeding. Among the select few is Sulochana Meena, a 22-year-old from a small village in Rajasthan, who became one of the youngest IAS officers in India.

Hailing from Adalwara village in Sawai Madhopur district, Sulochana completed her schooling locally before moving to Delhi for higher studies. She graduated in botany from Delhi University and began her UPSC preparation, dedicating 8–9 hours daily to studying. She relied on NCERT books, mock tests, and free resources on platforms like YouTube and Telegram to prepare effectively.

Sulochana’s journey was fueled by her father’s dream of seeing her become an IAS officer. In 2021, she appeared for the UPSC exam and secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 415. This achievement not only fulfilled her father’s dream but also made her a role model for many young aspirants, especially girls from rural backgrounds.

Her success defines the importance of hard work and determination in cracking one of India’s toughest exams. Despite the intense competition, Sulochana’s disciplined approach and preparation helped her achieve her goal in her first attempt.

Her story is a testament to how dreams, when pursued with dedication, can become reality.