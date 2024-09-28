Meet India's youngest woman to crack UPSC exam at age 21, secured AIR 13, but didn't become IAS due to...

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered one of India’s toughest academic challenges. It requires significant effort, discipline, and countless hours of preparation. Many aspirants work tirelessly to qualify for prestigious roles such as IAS, IPS, or IFS officers. The journey typically begins after graduation, with most candidates needing two to three attempts to pass, often aiming for the highly sought-after IAS post. However, some candidates, despite achieving top ranks, opt for other services like the IFS.

An inspiring example is Vidushi Singh, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 13 in the 2022 UPSC exam. Hailing from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, though born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Vidushi managed to clear this challenging exam on her first try at just 21 years old. Remarkably, she did it without any formal coaching. She started her UPSC journey in 2020 during her undergraduate studies and graduated with a BA Honours in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, in 2021.

Instead of enrolling in coaching classes, Vidushi built a solid foundation through self-study, focusing on NCERT textbooks and other key resources. She then concentrated on mock tests and practice exams from June to December 2021. Her efforts paid off, as she scored 1039 marks in total, including 184 in the interview round. She chose Economics as her optional subject, a decision that clearly contributed to her success.