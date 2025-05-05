He secured a seat at the prestigious IIT Kanpur and chose the BTech-MTech dual course in Electrical Engineering after securing an AIR of 679.

Satyam Kumar was born on 20th July 1999 in Bakhorapur, a small village in the Bhojpur district of Bihar, India. The son of a farmer, Satyam exhibited exceptional academic potential from a young age. Recognising his talent, his father, encouraged by a close friend, made the life-changing decision to send him to Kota for IIT-JEE preparation. At the young age of 13, Satyam achieved what thousands of aspiring engineers strive for, as he cleared the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE).

He first appeared for the exam in 2012, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 8137. Not satisfied with this remarkable achievement, Satyam took the exam again in 2013, achieving an exceptional AIR of 670 with a score of 292 out of 360.

In doing so, he broke the previous record held by Sahal Kaushik, who in 2010 had become the youngest IITian at the age of 14. Satyam’s accomplishment at just 13 years old made him the youngest IITian in history.

Satyam pursued a dual degree programme (BTech + MTech) in Electrical Engineering at IIT Kanpur. During his time at the institute, he consistently demonstrated his brilliance, further solidifying his reputation as a prodigious talent.

Following his graduation, Satyam was offered internships at some of the world’s leading tech companies, including Facebook, Google, and Apple. He chose to intern with Apple, where he worked on a cutting-edge machine learning project in Switzerland for three months.

Satyam’s stellar academic and professional trajectory eventually led him to the University of Texas at Austin, where he pursued a PhD. As per his LinkedIn profile, he is currently serving as a Graduate Research Assistant at the university, continuing his journey of innovation and excellence.

Satyam Kumar’s story is one of extraordinary determination and brilliance. From a small village in Bihar to the global stage of technology and research, he has proven that talent, when nurtured, knows no boundaries. His journey remains an inspiration to countless young minds.