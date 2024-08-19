Meet India's youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam at 22, not UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her AIR was...

For many, passing the UPSC Civil Services exam is a lifelong ambition, requiring years of dedicated preparation. Despite the large number of applicants who register each year, only a small fraction succeed in clearing the exam. Some candidates need two or three attempts before achieving success, while others eventually pursue different goals. However, there are those who manage to pass on their first attempt, such as Smita Sabharwal, an IAS officer.

Smita Sabharwal became the youngest female IAS officer in India at just 22 years old after passing the UPSC exams. In 2000, she achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 4. Born in Darjeeling, West Bengal, Smita is the daughter of a retired Army colonel. Although she did not clear the IAS preliminary exam on her first attempt, she succeeded on her second try in 2000, securing a remarkable rank of 4. By the age of 23, Smita had become one of the youngest IAS officers, marking an extraordinary success in the UPSC journey.

Smita completed her education at St. Ann's and earned a degree in commerce from St. Francis College in Hyderabad, where she also topped her class in 12th grade. IAS Smita Sabharwal is well-known on social media, boasting over 3.35 lakh followers on Twitter.

She is widely recognized as the "People's Officer" due to her dedication to public service. Smita has served in various locations across Telangana, including Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, and Chittoor. She is currently the latest officer to be assigned to the Chief Minister's office.