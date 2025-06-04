Astha Singh cracked the UPSC exam without coaching at the very young age of 21. She studied and prepared with determination to achieve this success. For her the journey was not easy, but she was prepared to give her best.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of those which requires years of focus and dedication to crack. Many aspirants make multiple attempts to crack one single exam, but only exceptional individuals can achieve this difficult feat as they never give up even after multiple defeats and remain determined to reach their goals. Their success stories inspire many who show the courage to realise their dreams. One of these inspirations is Astha Singh who cracked the UPSC exam without coaching at the very young age of 21.

Astha Singh studied and prepared with determination to achieve this success at the age of 21. For her the journey was not easy, but she was prepared to give her best. After cracking one of the most difficult exams, she became the current youngest IPS officer. Let’s know her journey to become a shining IPS officer.

Astha Singh’s educational qualifications

Astha Singh hails from Haryana's Panchkula whose father, Brijesh Singh, is employed as Quality Head in a pharma company. Her paternal home is located in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district. Her family belongs to Dobhi tehsil. Astha was a brilliant student from her schooling days which she completed from her hometown. She decided to study Commerce after her schooling, for which she came to Delhi. She earned the Bachelor’s in Economics degree from the prestigious Sreeram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.

Astha Singh's UPSC journey

In an interview, Astha revealed that she decided on her civil services goal during her college days and so she started her preparation during college days. Soon after completing college, she took the Haryana Public Service Commission Exam (HPSC) which she cleared in the first attempt with rank 31. After clearing the exam, she got a senior position in the Haryana government where she was posted as Additional Excise and Taxation Officer. While she was working as a tax officer, she did not lose any opportunity and took the UPSC exam 2024.

Aastha's journey to becoming an IAS officer is truly inspiring. She prepared for the UPSC Civil Service Examination without any coaching, relying solely on self-study. Her hard work paid off when she cleared the exam in her first attempt.