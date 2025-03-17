Despite immense wealth, his dedication to civil service proves that passion and purpose can outweigh financial gains

Several Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have gained celebrity status in the country. But have you ever wondered who the richest IAS officer in India is? The title goes to IAS Amit Kataria, who reportedly has a net worth of Rs 8.90 crore and once took just Rs 1 as salary.

Amit Kataria hails from a wealthy business family in Gurugram, Haryana. His family runs a successful real estate business across the Delhi-NCR region. Despite his family’s vast wealth, Kataria chose to serve the country instead of joining the family business.

He cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) in 2003, securing an All-India Rank (AIR) of 18, and was assigned to the Chhattisgarh cadre.

In 2015, Kataria made headlines when he wore black sunglasses while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the District Collector of Bastar, Chhattisgarh. This was against official protocol and led to a show-cause notice from then Chief Minister Raman Singh.

Kataria completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram and later earned a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi. He is married to Asmita Handa, a commercial pilot. The couple loves traveling and frequently shares vacation pictures on Instagram.

Despite his wealth, Amit Kataria’s dedication to civil service proves that passion and purpose can outweigh financial gains.