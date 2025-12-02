Meet India’s most influential bureaucrat, IAS officer who is said to be Prime Minister’s right hand, he is...

His career includes serving as Finance Secretary, working in the Prime Minister's Office, and holding positions at the World Bank and in the Tamil Nadu government.

In India, the Cabinet Secretary is the most senior and influential government official, often seen as the Prime Minister’s closest adviser. This top bureaucrat helps the Prime Minister on major national matters and ensures smooth coordination among all ministries.

The Cabinet Secretariat, located in South Block near the Prime Minister’s Office, manages key government functions. It has three sections, Civil, Military, and Intelligence. The Civil Wing is the most important as it supports the Union Cabinet.

The Cabinet Secretary leads coordination during national crises and emergencies. The office also submits monthly reports from all ministries to the President, Vice President, and Union Ministers.

The Secretariat played a major role during the removal of Article 370 and the reorganisation of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union Territories, coordinating between intelligence agencies and the central government.

TV Somanathan, a 1987-batch IAS officer, is the current Cabinet Secretary of India. He has been appointed for a two-year term. He holds a PhD in Economics from Calcutta University, completed an Executive Development Program at Harvard, and is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant, and Company Secretary. His career includes serving as Finance Secretary, working in the PMO and holding a position at the World Bank and in the Tamil Nadu government.

The IAS officer holds a doctorate in Economics and is a trained chartered accountant (CA), cost accountant, and company secretary. In addition to writing two books and several chapters, he has published more than 80 papers and articles on public policy, finance, and economics in journals and the media. On a deputation from the IAS, he also held the position of Director at the World Bank in Washington, D.C.

Somanathan was responsible for spearheading several initiatives when the centre’s earnings were damaged owing to the pandemic, especially between 2020 and 2021, including enforcing expenditure limitations on various ministries and departments across the central government. Additionally, he is credited with being instrumental in the implementation of landmark programs like 'PM Gareeb Kalyan' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' which was announced during the initial wave of COVID-19.