Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India's most educated man, who had 20 degrees, cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS job due to...

Gautam Buddha Nagar seat: SP candidate leaves behind BJP MP Mahesh Sharma in spending during poll campaign

MC Sqaure talks about composing Chirmathi for Coke Studio Bharat: 'It is very close to my heart' | Exclusive

Meet actress, who started career as a boy, played Shah Rukh, Sushmita Sen's son, now OTT star, her net worth is...

Jodhpur Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's most educated man, who had 20 degrees, cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS job due to...

Gautam Buddha Nagar seat: SP candidate leaves behind BJP MP Mahesh Sharma in spending during poll campaign

MC Sqaure talks about composing Chirmathi for Coke Studio Bharat: 'It is very close to my heart' | Exclusive

7 side effects of drinking milk tea

Toxic habits that weaken immune system quickly

Countries with zero population of Indians

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

MC Sqaure talks about composing Chirmathi for Coke Studio Bharat: 'It is very close to my heart' | Exclusive

Meet actress, who started career as a boy, played Shah Rukh, Sushmita Sen's son, now OTT star, her net worth is...

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

HomeEducation

Education

Meet India's most educated man, who had 20 degrees, cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS job due to...

Shrikant Jichkar received multiple gold medals for his degrees. Reports state that between 1973 and 1990, Shrikanth took admission to 42 university examinations and had 20 degrees.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 05:38 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shrikant Jichkar, who was born on September 14, 1954, is regarded as the most educated person in Indian history. IAS officer Shrikant Jichkar entered politics after leaving the service. At just 26, he became the youngest Member of Legislative Assembly in India, having graduated from 20 universities. The birthplace of Shrikant Jichkar is Katol, Maharashtra. 

After receiving his MBBS and MD degrees from Nagpur, Shrikant Jichkar went on to earn degrees in public administration, sociology, economics, Sanskrit, history, English literature, philosophy, political science, and ancient Indian history, culture, and archaeology. 

He also earned degrees in master's degree in international law, master's degree in business administration, doctor of business management, bachelor's degree in journalism, and doctor of literature in Sanskrit.

Being a highly deserving student, Shrikant Jichkar received multiple gold medals for his degrees. Reports state that between 1973 and 1990, Shrikanth took admission to 42 university examinations and had 20 degrees. Every summer and winter, he wrote these tests. After passing the UPSC exam in 1978, Shrikant Jichkar was chosen to work as a central civil servant in the Indian Police Service. 

In 1980, Jichkar left the cadre and passed the UPSC once more to become an IAS officer. Jichkar ran for office and won, becoming an MLA a few weeks after he was appointed as an IAS officer. Subsequently, Jichkar was designated as a minister and assigned 14 portfolios.

In addition to serving as the State Minister for the Maharashtra government, Shrikanth was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (1980–1985) and the Maharashtra Legislative Council (1986– 1992). 

He also attended the Rajya Sabha and served as an MP from 1992 until 1998. Jichkar established the Sàndipani School in Nagpur in 1992. After his car was involved in an accident on June 2, 2004, close to Kondhali, approximately 50 kilometres from Nagpur, Shrikant Jichkar, then 49 years old, passed away.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Ambani’s Reliance may make massive Rs 40000000000 deal soon, government to settle debt…

NEET Sucess Story: Meet labour's daughter who topped in medical exam, got into AIIMS Delhi, she is from...

Meet man, had Rs 45 crore salary package, got fired from his job, went on to acquire Narayana Murthy’s…

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani led Reliance marks Rs 306000 crore milestone, got Rs 766270000000 from…

This actor rejected Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, now regrets his decision

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement