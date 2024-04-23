Meet India's most educated man, who had 20 degrees, cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS job due to...

Shrikant Jichkar received multiple gold medals for his degrees. Reports state that between 1973 and 1990, Shrikanth took admission to 42 university examinations and had 20 degrees.

Shrikant Jichkar, who was born on September 14, 1954, is regarded as the most educated person in Indian history. IAS officer Shrikant Jichkar entered politics after leaving the service. At just 26, he became the youngest Member of Legislative Assembly in India, having graduated from 20 universities. The birthplace of Shrikant Jichkar is Katol, Maharashtra.

After receiving his MBBS and MD degrees from Nagpur, Shrikant Jichkar went on to earn degrees in public administration, sociology, economics, Sanskrit, history, English literature, philosophy, political science, and ancient Indian history, culture, and archaeology.

He also earned degrees in master's degree in international law, master's degree in business administration, doctor of business management, bachelor's degree in journalism, and doctor of literature in Sanskrit.

Being a highly deserving student, Shrikant Jichkar received multiple gold medals for his degrees. Reports state that between 1973 and 1990, Shrikanth took admission to 42 university examinations and had 20 degrees. Every summer and winter, he wrote these tests. After passing the UPSC exam in 1978, Shrikant Jichkar was chosen to work as a central civil servant in the Indian Police Service.

In 1980, Jichkar left the cadre and passed the UPSC once more to become an IAS officer. Jichkar ran for office and won, becoming an MLA a few weeks after he was appointed as an IAS officer. Subsequently, Jichkar was designated as a minister and assigned 14 portfolios.

In addition to serving as the State Minister for the Maharashtra government, Shrikanth was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (1980–1985) and the Maharashtra Legislative Council (1986– 1992).

He also attended the Rajya Sabha and served as an MP from 1992 until 1998. Jichkar established the Sàndipani School in Nagpur in 1992. After his car was involved in an accident on June 2, 2004, close to Kondhali, approximately 50 kilometres from Nagpur, Shrikant Jichkar, then 49 years old, passed away.