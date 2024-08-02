Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied in Delhi, father became IAS officer after leaving his…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Kolkata airport runway flooded after heavy rains lash city, planes seen parked on taxiways

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

UPSC reveals how Puja Khedkar gave extra attempts, she not only changed her name but also…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Jaw-dropping images of space shared by NASA

Jaw-dropping images of space shared by NASA

9 most-awaited films releasing in August 2024

9 most-awaited films releasing in August 2024

Best bikes under Rs 3 lakh in India

Best bikes under Rs 3 lakh in India

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

HomeEducation

Education

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied in Delhi, father became IAS officer after leaving his…

Beyond her royal duties, Maharani Radhikaraje is a passionate advocate for social causes. She is committed to providing employment opportunities to women in nearby villages and is an ardent supporter of India's heritage crafts and handlooms

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 03:23 PM IST

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied in Delhi, father became IAS officer after leaving his…
Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad of Baroda
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the heart of Gujarat, amidst the grandeur of Laxmi Vilas Palace, resides a queen whose life story reads like a captivating novel. Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, often hailed as India's most beautiful and modern queen, has a journey that defies conventional royal narratives.

Born on July 19, 1978, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's childhood was steeped in simplicity despite her royal lineage. Her father, Dr. MK Ranjitsinh Jhala, chose to give up his royal title to serve as an IAS officer, instilling in her the values of humility and service. Radhikaraje pursued her passion for history at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, where she earned a master's degree in Indian History. Her academic journey was paralleled by her stint as a journalist, where she worked for the Indian Express, writing about art, handlooms, and craftsmanship.

In 2002, Radhikaraje's life took a turn towards royalty when she married Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad of Baroda. The couple resides in the opulent Laxmi Vilas Palace, a testament to Baroda's regal history. The palace, spanning 600 acres, is partially open to the public, offering a glimpse into its majestic past.

Beyond her royal duties, Maharani Radhikaraje is a passionate advocate for social causes. She is committed to providing employment opportunities to women in nearby villages and is an ardent supporter of India's heritage crafts and handlooms. Her love for history is evident in her efforts to preserve the cultural legacy of the palace.

Maharani Radhikaraje is also a fervent supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. She actively hosts events to raise funds and collaborates with queer organisations to promote their cause. Her vibrant social media presence serves as a platform for awareness and advocacy, reflecting her progressive outlook.

With two daughters, Princess Padmajaraje and Princess Narayaniraje, Maharani Radhikaraje balances her roles as a mother, a queen, and a social activist with grace. Her life, a blend of tradition and modernity, continues to inspire many, making her a true embodiment of contemporary royalty.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Allu Arjun told Nikkhil Advani what exactly is 'wrong' with Bollywood: ‘You all have forgotten how…’

Allu Arjun told Nikkhil Advani what exactly is 'wrong' with Bollywood: ‘You all have forgotten how…’

Meet woman who failed to get a job, started selling waste from home, built Rs 800 crore company, owns one of fastest…

Meet woman who failed to get a job, started selling waste from home, built Rs 800 crore company, owns one of fastest…

Big move by Gautam Adani as his company makes Rs 14000 crore investment in this sector, project costs…

Big move by Gautam Adani as his company makes Rs 14000 crore investment in this sector, project costs…

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

States can make sub-classifications in SC, ST quota for marginalised: SC

States can make sub-classifications in SC, ST quota for marginalised: SC

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast

6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast

Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement