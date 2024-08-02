Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

Beyond her royal duties, Maharani Radhikaraje is a passionate advocate for social causes. She is committed to providing employment opportunities to women in nearby villages and is an ardent supporter of India's heritage crafts and handlooms

In the heart of Gujarat, amidst the grandeur of Laxmi Vilas Palace, resides a queen whose life story reads like a captivating novel. Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, often hailed as India's most beautiful and modern queen, has a journey that defies conventional royal narratives.

Born on July 19, 1978, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's childhood was steeped in simplicity despite her royal lineage. Her father, Dr. MK Ranjitsinh Jhala, chose to give up his royal title to serve as an IAS officer, instilling in her the values of humility and service. Radhikaraje pursued her passion for history at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, where she earned a master's degree in Indian History. Her academic journey was paralleled by her stint as a journalist, where she worked for the Indian Express, writing about art, handlooms, and craftsmanship.

In 2002, Radhikaraje's life took a turn towards royalty when she married Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad of Baroda. The couple resides in the opulent Laxmi Vilas Palace, a testament to Baroda's regal history. The palace, spanning 600 acres, is partially open to the public, offering a glimpse into its majestic past.

Beyond her royal duties, Maharani Radhikaraje is a passionate advocate for social causes. She is committed to providing employment opportunities to women in nearby villages and is an ardent supporter of India's heritage crafts and handlooms. Her love for history is evident in her efforts to preserve the cultural legacy of the palace.

Maharani Radhikaraje is also a fervent supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. She actively hosts events to raise funds and collaborates with queer organisations to promote their cause. Her vibrant social media presence serves as a platform for awareness and advocacy, reflecting her progressive outlook.

With two daughters, Princess Padmajaraje and Princess Narayaniraje, Maharani Radhikaraje balances her roles as a mother, a queen, and a social activist with grace. Her life, a blend of tradition and modernity, continues to inspire many, making her a true embodiment of contemporary royalty.