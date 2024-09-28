Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big win for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Japanese Magazine puts NMACC among the best cultural centres in the world

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

Meet actress who gained stardom after debut, married former CM, became his second wife, her net worth is...

Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 2?

Watch: Sporting long hair, MS Dhoni spotted riding bike in Ranchi, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big win for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Japanese Magazine puts NMACC among the best cultural centres in the world

Big win for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Japanese Magazine puts NMACC among the best cultural centres in the world

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

Meet actress who gained stardom after debut, married former CM, became his second wife, her net worth is...

Meet actress who gained stardom after debut, married former CM, became his second wife, her net worth is...

8 astonishing pics of exoplanets discovered by NASA

8 astonishing pics of exoplanets discovered by NASA

10 motivational quotes by Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti for IAS aspirants

10 motivational quotes by Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti for IAS aspirants

8 superfoods for healthy gut

8 superfoods for healthy gut

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

Meet actress who gained stardom after debut, married former CM, became his second wife, her net worth is...

Meet actress who gained stardom after debut, married former CM, became his second wife, her net worth is...

Meet Bollywood actress with Iraqi mother and Pakistani father, worked with Salman Khan, called Sonu Nigam ‘chameleon’

Meet Bollywood actress with Iraqi mother and Pakistani father, worked with Salman Khan, called Sonu Nigam ‘chameleon’

HomeEducation

Education

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

Anna Rajam Malhotra, part of the 1951 UPSC batch, carved her name in history as India’s pioneering female IAS officer

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, known for its intense competition, draws countless hopefuls each year, though only a select few achieve their dream of becoming IAS officers. While modern-day icons like Tina Dabi are celebrated, the path was first paved by a trailblazing woman: IAS Anna Rajam Malhotra, India’s very first female IAS officer. Alongside her, Chonira Belliappa Muthamma also made history as the first woman to clear the Indian Civil Services exam and the first to join the Indian Foreign Service.

Anna Rajam Malhotra, part of the 1951 UPSC batch, carved her name in history as India’s pioneering female IAS officer. Hailing from Niranam, Kerala, she was born in 1927 and was the granddaughter of celebrated Malayalam writer Pailo Paul. Her early education took place in Calicut, Kerala, followed by a Bachelor’s degree from Malabar Christian College. She went on to complete her Master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Madras in 1949.

In 1950, Anna cleared the civil services exam. Despite societal expectations that women should opt for Foreign or Central Services rather than the administrative roles, she set her sights on becoming an IAS officer. Her first assignment came under the leadership of C. Rajagopalachari, then Chief Minister of Madras. Initially reluctant to place her in the role of district sub-collector, Rajagopalachari offered her a Secretariat position instead. However, Anna was determined to prove herself, and she eventually became the Sub-Collector of Tirupattur in the Madras State.

Her unwavering dedication and groundbreaking accomplishments remain a source of inspiration for countless women aiming to enter India’s civil services.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Devara public reaction: Netizens call it 'Baahubali lite version', Jr NTR fans fight back

Devara public reaction: Netizens call it 'Baahubali lite version', Jr NTR fans fight back

High-Precision Stamping: Key Steps To Ensure Quality And Accuracy

High-Precision Stamping: Key Steps To Ensure Quality And Accuracy

Zelenskyy meets Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, discusses Ukraine's 'victory plan'

Zelenskyy meets Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, discusses Ukraine's 'victory plan'

At cost of Rs 12549555000 crore, this is world's most expensive thing ever made by humans

At cost of Rs 12549555000 crore, this is world's most expensive thing ever made by humans

Unforgettable wedding gift: Bride, groom wonderstruck as parents gifts Coldplay tickets, see newlyweds priceless reactio

Unforgettable wedding gift: Bride, groom wonderstruck as parents gifts Coldplay tickets, see newlyweds priceless reactio

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement