Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, known for its intense competition, draws countless hopefuls each year, though only a select few achieve their dream of becoming IAS officers. While modern-day icons like Tina Dabi are celebrated, the path was first paved by a trailblazing woman: IAS Anna Rajam Malhotra, India’s very first female IAS officer. Alongside her, Chonira Belliappa Muthamma also made history as the first woman to clear the Indian Civil Services exam and the first to join the Indian Foreign Service.

Anna Rajam Malhotra, part of the 1951 UPSC batch, carved her name in history as India’s pioneering female IAS officer. Hailing from Niranam, Kerala, she was born in 1927 and was the granddaughter of celebrated Malayalam writer Pailo Paul. Her early education took place in Calicut, Kerala, followed by a Bachelor’s degree from Malabar Christian College. She went on to complete her Master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Madras in 1949.

In 1950, Anna cleared the civil services exam. Despite societal expectations that women should opt for Foreign or Central Services rather than the administrative roles, she set her sights on becoming an IAS officer. Her first assignment came under the leadership of C. Rajagopalachari, then Chief Minister of Madras. Initially reluctant to place her in the role of district sub-collector, Rajagopalachari offered her a Secretariat position instead. However, Anna was determined to prove herself, and she eventually became the Sub-Collector of Tirupattur in the Madras State.

Her unwavering dedication and groundbreaking accomplishments remain a source of inspiration for countless women aiming to enter India’s civil services.