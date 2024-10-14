Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya's pioneering work as the civil engineer, statesman and 19th Diwan of Mysore, had contributed immeasurably to the nation's infrastructure development.

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya scripted history when he became India’s first engineer. Engineer’s Day is commemorated in his honour to celebrate his profound contribution to society and development. Born on September 15, 1861, Visvesvaraya made significant contributions to the field of civil engineering and paved the way for significant development in the nation’s infrastructure projects. Not many know that he graduated in Arts and later pursued engineering with government assistance.

Born to a Telugu Brahmin family in the small village of Bangalore, Visvesvaraya finished his elementary education at his hometown school. He supported his education by giving tuition to small children after his father's demise. He enrolled at Bangalore’s Central College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1881. He later attended the College of Engineering in Pune under government aid. He was hired as an assistant engineer by the Maharastra government in 1883.

He is credited with several groundbreaking projects under his name. He is best known for designing Krishnarajasagar Dam in Mysore, which transformed the agricultural landscape providing irrigation and drinking water to numerous adjoining cities. He also built Shakkhar Dam, the Bank Of Mysore, Sandal Oil and Soap Factory, Bhasdravati Iron and Steel Company, and Mysore University to name a few. His engineering prowess innovated the irrigation and infrastructure landscape in India.

Visvesvarya was nominated as the State Diwan of Mysore in 1912 for his social activities in the city. During his tenure, he promoted the state’s economic and social growth with his pioneering work in industrial development. During the British Empire, he was awarded the title of Knight Commander for his contributions to the public. He received the highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna in 1955. He passed away on April 14, 1962, at the age of 102. His visionary approach to industrial development continues to inspire engineers.