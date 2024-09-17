Meet India's first billionaire, who controlled 25% of world's GDP, had 50 Rolls-Royce, way richer than Mukesh Ambani

While Mukesh Ambani is India's richest person today but the title of the richest Indian ever is not attributed to him. Instead it was this man.

India's first billionaire: India boasts many billionaires today, including Mukesh Ambani, who is considered Asia's richest person. Ambani, the chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited, has an impressive net worth of around Rs 11,460 crores (about $116.6 billion). However, this amount though substantial is not the highest ever recorded for an Indian. The title of the richest Indian ever is often attributed to Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad, whose wealth was estimated to be an astounding $230 billion a few years ago. This figure places him among the wealthiest individuals in history.

Yet, the claim that Mir Osman Ali Khan is the richest Indian ever is debated due to another historical figure: Mughal Emperor Akbar. Akbar, who ruled from 1542 to 1605, is said to have commanded a wealth so vast that it is considered "incalculable." Modern research provides insight into Akbar's immense fortune. Reports from sources like Aberdeen Asia and Money.com suggest that Akbar's empire controlled about 25 percent of the world’s GDP during his reign. This level of wealth is often compared to the British monarchy's wealth during the Elizabethan era, which was known for its opulence.

Akbar, the third and one of the greatest Mughal emperors, led a dynasty that was remarkably prosperous. His reign saw the empire stretching across nearly 90 percent of South Asia, making it a dominant force in the global economy of its time. Economic historian Angus Maddison notes that the wealth and luxury of Akbar’s court were unparalleled in Europe during that period. Akbar's effective financial strategies, including uniform tax and customs systems, contributed to this wealth.

In 1600 AD, Akbar's annual revenue was estimated at £17.5 million. For perspective, the treasury of Great Britain was £16 million 200 years later. Adjusted for inflation, some estimates suggest Akbar’s wealth today could be over $21 trillion. However, most historians agree that Akbar’s true net worth remains beyond precise calculation due to the sheer scale of his empire's wealth.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

