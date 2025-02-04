His success wasn’t just a personal victory—it was a turning point for Indians aspiring to serve in governance

Satyendranath Tagore was the first Indian to clear the Indian Civil Service (ICS) exam in 1863. Born in Kolkata on June 1, 1842, he achieved what many thought was impossible during British rule. His success wasn’t just a personal victory—it was a turning point for Indians aspiring to serve in governance.

At just 21 years old, Satyendranath traveled to London to take the ICS exam, which was designed to favour British candidates. Yet, he passed, proving that Indians could compete at the highest level. In 1864, he returned to India and served in the Bombay Presidency, working in places like Satara, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

Being the only Indian officer among British officials was challenging. He faced racial discrimination and cultural isolation, but his determination helped him endure.

Satyendranath was not just a civil servant—he was a poet, writer, composer, and social reformer. He was deeply involved in the Brahmo Samaj, a movement that fought against caste discrimination and supported women’s empowerment.

He played a key role in introducing modern Bengali women’s fashion, as his wife, Jnanadanandini Devi, popularised the Parsi-style saree, according to reports.

He translated important works, including his father’s autobiography, and introduced Bengali readers to Persian poetry and Western literature.

Satyendranath blended Indian and Western cultures in his music and writings. He introduced Bengali audiences to Shakespeare and Byron, while also composing patriotic songs that instilled national pride.

His contributions helped shape modern Indian thought, influencing his brother, Rabindranath Tagore, who often credited Satyendranath for broadening his worldview.