The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination is one of the toughest in the world, with lakhs of aspirants dreaming for a few prestigious posts every year. Among the many success stories of women who made their mark in civil services, Anna Rajam Malhotra stands out as India’s first female IAS officer.

Born in Niranam, Kerala, in 1927, Anna Rajam Malhotra was the granddaughter of renowned Malayalam author Pailo Paul. She grew up in Calicut and completed her early education at Providence Women’s College. She later earned a Bachelor’s degree from Malabar Christian College and a Master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Madras in 1949.

In 1950, she cleared the UPSC exam despite advice to pursue Foreign or Central Services, as administrative roles were considered unsuitable for women at the time. Anna proved the skeptics wrong when she joined the 1951 UPSC batch. Her first posting was under C Rajagopalachari, the then Chief Minister of Madras, who initially hesitated to assign her a district sub-collector role. Anna insisted on proving herself and was eventually appointed Sub-Collector of Tirupattur in Madras State.

Anna’s determination opened doors for countless women in civil services. Her story remains a perfect example of inspiration for aspirants today.

Anna Rajam Malhotra’s achievements highlight the strength of determination and the power of breaking stereotypes, making her a role model for generations.