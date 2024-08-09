Twitter
Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman in country to crack UPSC exam, she is...

Her determination and achievements have made her an inspiring figure in Indian history, especially for women aspiring to join the civil services

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination is one of the most challenging exams globally, attracting lakhs of aspirants each year. Many strive to become IAS officers, but only a few hundred succeed. Among the many inspiring female IAS officers today, such as Tina Dabi, there stands a pioneering figure who paved the way for others: IAS Anna Rajam Malhotra, the first female IAS officer of India.

Anna Rajam Malhotra, from the 1951 UPSC batch, holds the distinction of being India’s first female IAS officer. She was also the second Indian woman to pass the civil services examination. Born in Niranam, Kerala, in 1927, she was the granddaughter of renowned Malayalam author Pailo Paul. She grew up in Calicut, Kerala, where she completed her intermediate education at Providence Women’s College. She later earned a Bachelor’s degree from Malabar Christian College and, in 1949, a Master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Madras.

In 1950, Anna Rajam Malhotra cleared the civil services examination, despite being advised to choose Foreign or Central Services instead of the administrative service, which was considered less suitable for women at that time. Her first posting was under C Rajagopalachari, then Chief Minister of Madras. Initially hesitant to assign her the role of district sub-collector, Rajagopalachari offered her a position in the Secretariat instead. However, she insisted on taking on the challenging role and was eventually appointed as the Sub-Collector of Tirupattur in Madras State.

Anna Rajam Malhotra’s determination and achievements have made her an inspiring figure in Indian history, especially for women aspiring to join the civil services.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
