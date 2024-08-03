Meet India cricketer, teammate of Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid, Sehwag, cleared UPSC exam, is now..

A left-handed middle-order batsman, he quickly rose through the ranks, eventually playing alongside cricketing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag.

Imagine a cricketer who not only rubbed shoulders with the likes of Tendulkar and Ganguly but also cracked one of India's toughest exams. This is the fascinating tale of Amay Khurasiya, whose story remains largely unknown. Born in 1972, Khurasiya from Madhya Pradesh achieved what few could even dream of.

Amay Khurasiya made his mark early, debuting in first-class cricket at the tender age of 17. A left-handed middle-order batsman, he quickly rose through the ranks, eventually playing alongside cricketing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag. He debuted for India in 1999 during the Pepsi Cup against Sri Lanka and was part of the 1999 World Cup squad, although he didn’t get to play in the tournament.

Despite his brief international career of just 12 ODIs, in which he scored 149 runs, Khurasiya's first-class career was stellar, amassing over 7,000 runs. However, his prowess was not limited to the cricket field. Before donning the Indian jersey, Khurasiya had already cleared the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) exam, one of the toughest exams in India.

Balancing two vastly different worlds, Khurasiya’s passion for cricket led him to choose the sport over an immediate career in civil services. His decision paid off as he became an influential player in domestic cricket. Today, Amay Khurasiya serves as an Inspector in the Indian Customs & Central Excise Department. His love for cricket endures, as he actively nurtures young talents for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the international stage. Notable names under his mentorship include Rajat Patidar and Avesh Khan.

Amay Khurasiya's journey from the cricket pitch to the corridors of bureaucracy is proof of his exceptional talent and determination, inspiring many young aspirants to pursue their diverse dreams.