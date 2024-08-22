Twitter
Meet India cricketer, teammate of Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid, Sehwag, who cracked UPSC exam before debut, now works as..

Born in 1972, Amay Khurasiya played with many legends of the game of cricket including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, and Ajay Jadeja. Ajay Khurasiya, born and brought up in Madhya Pradesh, made his first-class cricket debut at 17.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 03:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet India cricketer, teammate of Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid, Sehwag, who cracked UPSC exam before debut, now works as..
The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest exams to crack in India. Many candidates try to pass the UPSC exam each year in hopes of becoming an IAS officer. However, some people might have a successful career in a different field but they choose to quit it to pursue their passion for higher studies and a more reputable job. Today, we will tell you about a former Indian cricketer who cleared the UPSC exam before debuting for the Indian cricket team. We are talking about Amay Khurasiya, the only international cricketer to have passed the UPSC exam.

Born in 1972, Amay Khurasiya played with many legends of the game of cricket including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, and Ajay Jadeja. Ajay Khurasiya, born and brought up in Madhya Pradesh, made his first-class cricket debut at 17 and played as a left-handed middle-order batsman. He made his debut for India in 1999 in the Pepsi Cup against Sri Lanka. He was also a part of the 1999 India World Cup squad but did not play in the tournament. 

Despite playing with many legends, Amay Khurasiya's career was a short one. He only featured in 12 ODIs for India and scored 149 runs. He played his final match in 2001 against Sri Lanka. In first-class cricket, however, Amay Khurasiya made a lasting impact by scoring 7,000 runs in 199 matches.

Despite having a passion for cricket, Amay Khurasiya made sure his studies did not suffer. He cleared the UPSC exam before his India debut. 

As of now,  Amay Khurasiya is serving as an Inspector in the Indian Customs & Central Excise Department. He also trains young talent for the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is responsible for having mentored and coached players like Rajat Patidar and fast bowler Avesh Khan.

