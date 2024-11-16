After pursuing BTech and MTech from IIT Kanpur, he joined Goldman Sachs in Bangalore. He worked for 15 months before deciding to quit and began preparing for the UPSC.

Great minds often achieve great success as they think and differently. Aditya Srivastava is one such personality who was topper in class 12, cracked JEE exam and entered IIT Kanpur, came out as a gold medallist. The genius as expected got placed in multinational company offering high salary. But that was not end, the great mind acted differently and quit the job, which is considered a dream for many, to prepare for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

Aditya completed his schooling at CMS Lucknow’s Aliganj branch. He scored 95% marks in his 12th board exam. After pursuing BTech and MTech from IIT Kanpur, he joined Goldman Sachs in Bangalore. He worked for 15 months before deciding to quit and began preparing for the UPSC. He gave his first attempt at the prelims while working and failed due to inadequate preparation. Later, he left the job to fully focus on the preparation.

The IITian cracked the UPSC 2022 exam in his third attempt and got selected for IPS securing All India Rank of 216. He continued to study for the UPSC CSE 2023 exam in addition to his IPS training. He secured first rank in 2022-23 UPSC CSE final exams, his marksheet went viral. After the announcement of the result, he posted on X, "A journey I will cherish lifelong, full of gratitude to all those who stood by me throughout. Dreams do come true." He also posted the screenshot of the result and wrote, "One day, after years of struggle, It will hit you in a very beautiful way..!!"

In an interview, Aditya also revealed why he left high-paying job who could give him an ondight opportunity. He said, "No one remembers who worked as a partner at Goldman Sachs, but everyone knows who Mr. TN Seshan is." Meanwhile, Aditya is currently undergoing IPS training at the National Police Academy, Hyderabad.