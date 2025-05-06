Meet man from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, who overcame 16 failures to finally succeed in the UPSC CAPF exam in 2024, achieving his dream of serving in the government.

In the peaceful village of Khojapur, located in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, a remarkable story of perseverance and determination has been unfolding. It’s the story of Abhinandan Yadav, a young man whose unwavering spirit and resilience have led him to success, despite facing 16 failures in his pursuit of a government job. Today, Abhinandan stands proudly as an Assistant Commandant in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), having cleared the competitive UPSC exam in 2024 on his first attempt for this particular test.

Abhinandan’s early life was humble and rooted in family values, discipline, and the importance of education. After completing his schooling in Ghazipur, he joined the many young students who flock to Kota, Rajasthan, to chase their dreams of cracking the IIT JEE, one of the toughest engineering entrance exams in India. In 2018, his hard work paid off when he secured admission to IIT Guwahati. After graduating in 2022, he was offered a job and moved to Gurugram to start his career in the corporate sector.

However, Abhinandan was not satisfied with the security of a private-sector job. The idea of serving the country in a government role, particularly in national service, had always lingered in his mind. So, despite a full-time job, he began preparing for various competitive exams. This was no easy task. His life as a bachelor meant that he had to juggle work, manage his own household chores, and study for 12 hours a day. Despite his relentless efforts, he faced failure after failure in his attempts at government job exams. By the time he succeeded, he had appeared for 16 exams without securing a position. Yet, each failure only made him more determined.

At one point, Abhinandan passed the SSC CGL exam and worked briefly as an auditor, but his aspirations remained higher. He kept studying, adapting his approach, and finally, in 2024, he passed the UPSC CAPF exam. His success was not just a personal victory but a testament to his patience, resilience, and commitment. Today, Abhinandan holds a prestigious position as an Assistant Commandant in the CAPF.

His story is a powerful reminder that failure is not the end. It’s a lesson in patience, self-discipline, and perseverance. For all the young aspirants struggling with setbacks in exams like UPSC, JEE, or NEET, Abhinandan’s journey is proof that with determination, success is possible, even after many failures.