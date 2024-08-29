Twitter
Meet IITian, who left his high-paying job at Samsung for UPSC exam, became IAS officer, secured AIR...

IAS Kanishak Kataria moved to Kota, Rajasthan, and attended St. Paul's Senior Sec. School there. Kanishak Kataria placed 44th in the IIT JEE 2010 and has a history of strong academic performance.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 04:29 PM IST

Meet IITian, who left his high-paying job at Samsung for UPSC exam, became IAS officer, secured AIR...
(Image source: Instagram)
Kanishk Kataria, an IIT-Bombay alumnus and IAS officer, is an inspiration to students preparing to pass the UPSC exam and become IAS officers. In 2019, IAS Kanishak Kataria succeeded in attaining All India Rank 1 after quitting his lucrative career to focus on clearing the UPSC exam.
 
IAS Kanishak Kataria moved to Kota, Rajasthan, and attended St. Paul's Senior Sec. School there. Kanishak Kataria placed 44th in the IIT JEE 2010 and has a history of strong academic performance. He received his B.Tech in computer science with an applied statistics minor from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.
 
Kanishak Katarria started his career as a data scientist at the renowned electronics manufacturer Samsung in South Korea. A few years later, he returned to India and took a job with an American startup in Bengaluru. Kanishak Kataria chose to quit his job, despite having a high salary, in order to concentrate on preparing for the UPSC exam.
 
Following several months of instruction at a tutoring centre in Delhi, Kanishak Kataria relocated to Kota in order to continue his independent studies. His perseverance finally paid off when he secured an All India Rank 1 in 2019 and was appointed as an IAS officer. Kataria stated in a prior interview that she is a sports enthusiast and an expert in artificial intelligence. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
