Headlines

Friendship Day 2023: 5 unique ideas to celebrate the day best friend

Meet IITian who left high-paying job with Rs 36 lakh salary to crack UPSC, bagged AIR 135

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Friendship Day 2023: 5 unique ideas to celebrate the day best friend

Meet IITian who left high-paying job with Rs 36 lakh salary to crack UPSC, bagged AIR 135

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

Health benefits of pista

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IITian who left high-paying job with Rs 36 lakh salary to crack UPSC, bagged AIR 135

Robin Bansal passed the UPSC by earning an AIR 135 with the goal of becoming an IPS. Aspirants studying for the UPSC Mains Exam in 2023 continue to draw inspiration from toppers like him.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Graduates from prestigious universities like IIT, NIT, IIM, and others frequently hope to find their ideal job with a substantial salary package. However, an IIT Delhi engineering graduate took a different road and quit his high-paying position with a salary of Rs. 36 lakh annually. With the goal of becoming an IPS, Robin Bansal passed the UPSC by earning an AIR 135. Aspirants studying for the UPSC Mains Exam 2023 continue to draw inspiration from toppers like him.

Who is Robin Bansal?

The son of an Economics lecturer and a homemaker, Robin Bansal is from the Sangrur area of Rajasthan. Bansal passed the competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and received admission to the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi following his completing schooling. Robin received a good income of Rs 36 lakh annually at a private firm after earning his BTech.

Robin's goal was to serve the public, not to succeed commercially. Robin opted to leave his high-paying profession after just one year in order to focus on his UPSC CSE preparations, even though the income package was set to rise well over Rs 36 lakh per year (about Rs 3 lakh per month). In 2019, he made his first attempt and unfortunately, could not succeed in UPSC. After that, Robin made two consecutive attempts in 2020 and 2021. But this time too, he was unable to crack UPSC.

Finally, in 2022, Robin claimed to feel more confident as he felt prepared and passed UPSC with a brilliant rank. Initially, he took coaching classes. But later, Robin stated that the key to success was his own independent study. Bansal eventually succeeded in the challenging exam by earning an All-India Rank of 135.

Robin aspired to become an esteemed IPS officer and join the Indian Police Services. Robin urges UPSC ambitious candidates to be conscious of their strengths and limitations before developing a strategy to pass the UPSC test.

READ | Meet IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, youngest to be posted at CM's office, cracked UPSC exam at 22, got AIR...

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Girl's sizzling hot dance to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' heats up internet, watch

Karan Johar has this to say on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success: ‘I feel for first time I am…’

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets Lok Sabha speaker, urges him to restore Rahul Gandhi's membership

Meet richest woman in Chennai, daughter of a stenographer, competing with Microsoft, Oracle, her net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE