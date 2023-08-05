Meet IITian who left high-paying job with Rs 36 lakh salary to crack UPSC, bagged AIR 135

Robin Bansal passed the UPSC by earning an AIR 135 with the goal of becoming an IPS. Aspirants studying for the UPSC Mains Exam in 2023 continue to draw inspiration from toppers like him.

Graduates from prestigious universities like IIT, NIT, IIM, and others frequently hope to find their ideal job with a substantial salary package. However, an IIT Delhi engineering graduate took a different road and quit his high-paying position with a salary of Rs. 36 lakh annually. With the goal of becoming an IPS, Robin Bansal passed the UPSC by earning an AIR 135. Aspirants studying for the UPSC Mains Exam 2023 continue to draw inspiration from toppers like him.

Who is Robin Bansal?

The son of an Economics lecturer and a homemaker, Robin Bansal is from the Sangrur area of Rajasthan. Bansal passed the competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and received admission to the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi following his completing schooling. Robin received a good income of Rs 36 lakh annually at a private firm after earning his BTech.

Robin's goal was to serve the public, not to succeed commercially. Robin opted to leave his high-paying profession after just one year in order to focus on his UPSC CSE preparations, even though the income package was set to rise well over Rs 36 lakh per year (about Rs 3 lakh per month). In 2019, he made his first attempt and unfortunately, could not succeed in UPSC. After that, Robin made two consecutive attempts in 2020 and 2021. But this time too, he was unable to crack UPSC.

Finally, in 2022, Robin claimed to feel more confident as he felt prepared and passed UPSC with a brilliant rank. Initially, he took coaching classes. But later, Robin stated that the key to success was his own independent study. Bansal eventually succeeded in the challenging exam by earning an All-India Rank of 135.

Robin aspired to become an esteemed IPS officer and join the Indian Police Services. Robin urges UPSC ambitious candidates to be conscious of their strengths and limitations before developing a strategy to pass the UPSC test.

