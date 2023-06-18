Meet IITian who got inspired to become IAS officer after helping slum children, cracked UPSC with AIR 31

Aspirants for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam put in a lot of effort and work to pass one of India's most difficult exams. Simi Karan, a student from Odisha who passed the 2019 Civil Services Exam, is the definition of concentration and persistence.

While a B.Tech student at IIT Bombay, Simi had the chance to teach kids in slum areas as an essential aspect of her coursework. She felt terrible when she saw the state in which these kids were and decided to do something to help them. She then made the decision to join the civil service.

Who is IAS Simi Karan?

Simi Karan is an Odia native who attended school in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Her mother was a teacher, and her father was employed by the Bhilai Steel Plant. Being a studious student, she chose to pursue engineering after class 12. She enrolled at IIT Bombay to study electrical engineering, where she got the opportunity to interact with local slum children. This interaction changed her fate as she decided to prepare for the UPSC leaving her engineering career.

Simi observed top UPSC candidates' interviews as she prepared for the exam. Then, after carefully reading the UPSC syllabus online, she began to gather books. Simi made the choice to begin her preparation despite having a limited number of books. She split up his course material so she could study effectively. She achieved an All India Rank of 31 in the UPSC in 2019 and was appointed an IAS officer.

Simi noted that she never concentrated on the quantity of study time but instead set modest goals (daily, occasionally hourly) to concentrate on completion. She studied for 8 to 10 hours on average, though it varied depending on the schedule.

"I also want to mention that I paid attention to study quality. I also set aside time to go jogging, watch stand-up comedy, and other activities to unwind. Setting a goal is crucial, according to SIMI. Be prepared to meet the challenges after establishing the goal. You must prioritise strategy while giving consideration to every subject," IAS Simi advised,