Meet IITian who cracked UPSC twice to become IAS officer, used social media during preparation, bagged AIR...

Gagan Meena was chosen for the IPS on his first try in 2021 with a rank of 592, and for a second time, he was offered an opportunity in the highest-ranking IAS.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 05:55 AM IST

To pass UPSC, one of India's most challenging tests, you must have unwavering commitment and a solid game plan. Only those who excel in these two areas will pass the UPSC Civil Service test.  Gagan Singh Meena, a resident of Rajasthan, has accomplished what many others can only hope to do: he has passed the UPSC test not just once, but twice. He was chosen for the IPS on his first try in 2021 with a rank of 592, and for a second time, he was offered an opportunity in the highest-ranking IAS.

Who is Gagan Meena?

Gagan, who is from the Rajasthani town of Baroda, achieved an outstanding second place in the ST category and the 120th overall rank in the 2022 UPSC civil services test. According to reports, Gagan's late father wanted him to become a collector, a desire he accomplished by passing the UPSC.

Gagan, nevertheless, persisted in his goal of becoming an IAS officer despite the obstacles in his path. Coming from a farming background, family members advised him to give up on his desire, but he was enthusiastic about achieving his objective.

Gagan Meena is an IPS officer in the Haryana Cadre who received his B.Tech in civil engineering from IIT BHU. He resided in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar throughout his exam studies with his friend Prince Kumar from Bihar, who also did well on the UPSC test by bagging AIR 89.

READ | UPSC success story: Meet Uma Harathi, IITian who failed four times before cracking IAS exam with AIR 3

Gagan reportedly maintained to use social media sites like Facebook and Instagram and watch reels, indicating that he did not totally refrain from online amusement, according to Prince. However, he established daily goals to complete a section of the course material, keeping a focused attitude to his study.

Gagan initially refrained from using social media heavily, choosing to just post on the day his results were published. After becoming an IPS officer, he followed through with this strategy and tweeted about his success. In spite of this, he said in an interview that he actively engaged in viewing reels while preparing.

