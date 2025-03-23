Archit Chandak, hails from Shankar Nagar, Nagpur in Maharashtra, displayed academic excellence from a young age. He aced the JEE 2012 examination, securing admission to the prestigious IIT Delhi after completing his schooling at Bhavan’s BP Vidya Mandir in his hometown.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is widely considered the most challenging recruitment test in India. Each year, numerous aspirants, many of whom have forgone lucrative careers and significant personal sacrifices, take on the formidable exam in pursuit of their dream of joining the civil services.

One such inspiring individual is IPS Archit Chandak, an IITian from Nagpur. He turned down a high-paying corporate job offer and dedicated himself to the UPSC CSE, ultimately achieving his goal of becoming an IPS officer.

IPS Archit Chandak's education and ealry life

Archit Chandak, hails from Shankar Nagar, Nagpur in Maharashtra, displayed academic excellence from a young age. He aced the JEE 2012 examination, securing admission to the prestigious IIT Delhi after completing his schooling at Bhavan’s BP Vidya Mandir in his hometown.

While pursuing a BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering at IIT Delhi, Archit developed a strong desire to join the civil services and serve his nation and its people. He opted to pursue this path instead of accepting a lucrative corporate job. Reports indicate that Chandak received a job offer with an annual salary package of Rs 35 lakh during his internship with a Japanese company.

IPS Archit Chandak's current posting

Chandak rejected the lucrative job offer and instead focused on cracking the UPSC CSE. He achieved success in his very first attempt in 2018, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 184. Currently, the inspiring IPS officer is posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic in his home district of Nagpur.

Beyond his success in the UPSC, Archit Chandak is also a skilled chess player with a Fide rating of 1,820. The IPS officer is passionate about fitness and has completed the 42km Mumbai Marathon.

IPS Archit Chandak's marriage

Archit Chandak is married to IAS Saumya Sharma, his UPSC batchmate, who is currently posted as the CEO of Smart City Nagpur.